The awards will be presented on March 23rd at the CSO MasterWorks concert at 7:30pm. Nominations for this year's award are due by January 4, 2024. 

Now Accepting Nominations for Canton Symphony Orchestra and Canton Museum of Art and Massillon Museum Art Educator Of The Year 2023-24 Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the eighth annual Music Educator of the Year Award sponsored by the Canton Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and the fifth annual Art Educator of the Year Award co-sponsored by the Canton Museum of Art and Massillon Museum. The awards will be presented on March 23rd at the CSO MasterWorks concert at 7:30pm. Nominations for this year’s award are due by January 4, 2024. 

The Canton Symphony Orchestra, Canton Museum of Art, and Massillon Museum are happy to continue their partnership to celebrate Arts Educators in the region. “Every year it is a joy to partner with these two amazing organizations,” stated Canton Symphony President & CEO Rachel Hagemeier. “We are committed to continuing this partnership to celebrate local educators.” The purpose of the annual award is to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for music and art education as well as to honor those individuals who are making a real difference in our community through their dedication to arts education. “Our community has an abundance of talented and committed Art and Music Educators who strive to share their love for the arts with their students and who deserve to be recognized for their service,” said Massillon Museum Executive Director Alexandra Nicholis Coon. "This recognition by one’s peers reflects the dedication and achievement of educators in our Stark County classrooms who know that arts inspire creativity and advance learning at all levels," said Canton Museum of Art Director & CEO Max Barton. Winners of the awards will receive a $500 check. 

Nominees must be licensed Music and Art Educators in a public, private, or parochial school classroom setting in Grades K-12, in the region served by the Stark County Educational Service Center.  Educators from all fields of Music and Visual Arts are eligible.  The honored Educators will be selected from a field of ten finalists chosen by a panel of qualified judges from the community.  All nominees will be recognized at a reception prior to the concert on March 23rd. Former recipients of the award are not eligible to win in consecutive years.

Anyone can nominate a Music or Art Educator for the award.  Nomination forms are available through the Stark County Educational Service Center (email Tom Piccari at tom.piccari@email.sparcc.org), on the Canton Symphony Orchestra website (www.cantonsymphony.org/music-educator-of-the-year-award/), the Massillon Museum (www.massillonmuseum.org/art-educator-of-the-year-award) and Canton Museum of Art (cantonart.org/art-educator-year-award) websites.  Nominations must be submitted by January 4, 2024.

Founded in 1937, the Canton Symphony Orchestra is a fully professional ensemble and organization dedicated to performing concerts that enrich, educate and entertain residents of Stark County and beyond. The orchestra performs classical, holiday, casual, and a variety of educational programs in Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, adjacent to the Zimmermann Symphony Center at 2323 17th Street NW, Canton, Ohio, as well as other venues in Stark County. For more information, please visit www.cantonsymphony.org or call (330) 452-2094. Administrative offices are located at the Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th Street NW, Canton OH 44708.

MassMu is a free art and history museum founded in 1933 and located at 121 Lincoln Way East in the heart of downtown Massillon. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, it hosts a schedule of rotating exhibitions throughout the year, is home to the Paul Brown Museum, provides a wide range of educational programming for all ages, and offers a Sensory Room for all guests. 

The Canton Museum of Art is recognized for powerful programming, including dynamic exhibitions, an acclaimed permanent collection, popular education programs for all ages, free family events and as an artistic resource for the community. The CMA’s programming “connects art to life” in meaningful ways and is centered around American artworks and themes that allow visitors to explore innovation, social themes, history, and cultural heritage through art. Established in 1935, the CMA is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, and is located in downtown Canton, Ohio.





