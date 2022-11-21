First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Chagrin Valley Little Theatre's NEWSIES Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Standings - 11/21/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jen Justice - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 17%

Marissa Leenaarts - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 14%

Jailyn Sherell Harris - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre 13%

Martin Cespedes - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 11%

Aubrie Morrison - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 8%

Melanie Leibold - SISTER ACT - Cassidy Theatre 8%

Hannah Stephens - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 6%

Marc C. Howard - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Kevin Marr II - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Dylan Ratell - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Martin Cespedes - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Marissa Leenaarts - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Dusten Welch - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the arts 2%

Jailyn Sherell Harris - KILL MOVE PARADISE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Bebe Weinberg Katz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gwen Stembridge - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 9%

Jacklyn Kruyne - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 9%

Hannah Dougall - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre 8%

Michelle Souza - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theater 8%

Joe Asente - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 8%

Jasen J. Smith - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Madison Unger - LOUDER THAN WORDS:A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 7%

Amanda Magpoc - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 6%

Irene Mack-Shaffer - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 5%

Jasen J. Smith - SWEENEY TODD - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Jasen J. Smith - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Terry Pieritz - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 4%

Jasen J Smith / Megan Nelson - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Meghan Barylak - SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Mayim Hamblen - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

Kasey Ziska - Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 3%

Vanessa Cook - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 2%

Lex Liang - HEARTBREAKERS IN HELL - Rubber City Theatre 1%

Amanda Kittel - LA SIEMPREVIVA - LatinUs Theater Company 1%

John J Stephens - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Little Theatre On The Square 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Trinidad Snyder - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 11%

Joe Asente - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 8%

Marissa Leenaarts - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Joe Turner - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 7%

Brenton Cochran - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 6%

Christian Andrews - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 6%

Brian Westerley - SPRING AWAKENING - Aurora Community Theatre 4%

Eugene Sumlin - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 4%

Dane Leasure - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 4%

Terri kent - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse 4%

Victoria Bussert - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Great Lakes Theater 4%

Sarah Bailey - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 4%

Victoria Bussert - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Beck Theater 3%

Eric van Baars - FREAKY FRIDAY - Kent State University 3%

Dylan Ratell - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Richard Morris, Jr. - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Cory Ott - Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 3%

Dan Hunsicker - JOHN & JEN - Western Reserve Playhouse 2%

Terri Kent - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 2%

Terri Kent - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Dance Leasure - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber city Shakespeare company 2%

Dan Hendrock - RENT - Performing Arts Academy 2%

Richard Morris, Jr. - SWEENEY TODD - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Bebe Weinberg Katz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 1%

Marissa Leenaarts - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Fred Gloor - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 18%

Terri Kent - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse 12%

Courtney Brown - CORKTOWN - Kent State University 10%

Fred Gloor - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

William Roudebush - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 6%

Dane Leasure - LOVE IN RESERVE - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Fabio Polanco - LA SIEMPREVIVA - LatinUs Theater Company 6%

Daniel Hunsicker - PUFFS - Broadview Heights Spotlights 6%

Brian Westerley - MAURITIUS - Stow Players 6%

Lou Petrucci - THE 39 STEPS - Independence Community Theatre 5%

Ryan Bergeron & Roxana Bell - SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 5%

Russ Borski - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 4%

Nathan Motta - LIFE SUCKS - Dobama Theatre 4%

Chris Bizub - BECKY'S NEW CAR - Strongsville Community Theater 3%

August Scarpelli - THE UNDERPANTS - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Michael Weaver - CLUE ONSTAGE - The Little Theatre On The Square 1%

Best Ensemble Performance

NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theater 9%

CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre 9%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane playhouse 9%

NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

ALL SHOOK UP - Near West Theater 8%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 7%

WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 5%

LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Beck Center for the Arts 4%

CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 4%

GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 4%

SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 2%

PUFFS - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 2%

LITTLE MERMAID - Near West Theater 2%

CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Spotlight Theatre 1%

CINDERELLA - Near West 1%

HURRICANE DIANE - Dobama 1%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Ensemble Theatre Company 1%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Rabbit Run Community Arts Association 1%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Rabbit Run Community Arts Association 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jack-Anthony Ina - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Joe Asente - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 11%

Wes Sneed - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 11%

T. Codella - SPRING AWAKENING - Aurora Community Theatre 8%

Nick Tamborino - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Daniel Hunsicker - PUFFS - Broadview Heights Spotlights 6%

Jaemin Park - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Russ Borski - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 6%

Jaemin Park - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Jaemin Park - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 6%

Jaemin Park - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University 5%

Jack-Anthony Ina - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Jaemin Park - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS​ - Porthouse theatre 4%

Ayron Lord - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Lance Switzer - FLAMES - Clague Playhouse 3%

Jaemin Park - LA SIEMPREVIVA - LatinUs Theater Company 2%

Jaemin Park - PASSAGE - Helen Lab Theatre 1%

James Kyle Davis - ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre 0

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Bruno Bush - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre 13%

Anthony Trifiletti - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 13%

Ron Hazelett - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Dave Cox - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 10%

Ellie Kelly - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 8%

Anthony Ruggiero - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 8%

Maria DiDonato - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 6%

Jonathan Swoboda - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 5%

Jennifer Korecki - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 5%

Alexandre Marr - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Edward Ridley, Jr. - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Jennifer Korecki - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Edward Ridley, Jr. - SWEENEY TODD - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Steven A. Miller - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Angelina Seemann - Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 3%

John Krol - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 2%

Jonathan Gordon - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Rabbit Run Community Arts Association 1%

Best Musical

NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 9%

ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 8%

NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 7%

MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 7%

WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 6%

LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 5%

CHAINING ZERO - Kent state university 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

RENT - Cassidy Theatre 4%

SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 4%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Great Lakes Theater 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 3%

LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Beck Theater 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Near West Theater 2%

HOW THE DRAG QUEEN STOLE CHRISTMAS - Rust Belt Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Cassidy Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

CINDERELLA - Near West 1%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Players Guild Theatre 1%

FLAMES - Clague Playhouse 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 29%

LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 18%

ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre 15%

BEDROOM CULTURE - Cleveland Public Theater 14%

THE ROCKIN HORRIBLES - Rust Belt Theatre 11%

LA SIEMPREVIVA - LatinUs Theatre Company 8%

NOTHING'S MAGIC (BY GABRIELLE DIDONATO) - Convergence Continuum 5%

Best Performer In A Musical

Anthony Woods Mitchell - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Karsen Guldan - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre 7%

Sophie OLeary - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 5%

Kaylea Kudlaty - LITTLE WOMEN - Cassidy Theater 5%

Tony Heffner - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 5%

Halle St. John - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 5%

Alexa Lopez - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theater 4%

David Ludick - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 3%

Daniel Gordiejev - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Natalina Kazimir - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Brian Hirsch - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Charlie Khadir - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Jason Eno - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber city Shakespeare company 3%

Emily Sedmak - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

Moriah Cary - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Anthony Covatta - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Heather Culotta - SWEENEY TODD - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Hannah Stephens - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 2%

Alaina Tennant - Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 2%

Josh Mink - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 2%

Natalie Zenczak - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 2%

Danny Simpson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Jake Kleve - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Corey Thur - FLAMES - Clague Playhouse 2%

Claudia Cromly - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Keith Carr - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Isrealjah (Aylah) Mendenhall - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University 9%

Julia ziel - MONSTER IN THE CLOSET - Broadview Heights Spotlight 9%

Tong Xu - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Amiee Collier - HURRICANE DIANE - Dobama 7%

Isrealjah (Aylah) Mendenhall - CORKTOWN - Kent State University 6%

Amanda Vigneault - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Hannah Hall - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University 5%

Adam C. Alderson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Courtney Brown - ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre 4%

Christian Achkar - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane playhouse 4%

Mia Radabaugh - BECKY'S NEW CAR - Strongsville Community Theater 3%

Brandi Eaton - MAURITIUS - Stow Players 3%

Shley Snider - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

Maurice Kimball IV - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for theArts 3%

Claudia Cromly - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 3%

Steven Schuerger - THE 39 STEPS - Independence Community Theatre 2%

Chennelle Bryant-Harris - LIFE SUCKS - Dobama Theatre 2%

Emily Beck - THE 39 STEPS - Independence Community Theatre 2%

Corrine Howery - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 2%

Corey East - THE 39 STEPS - Independence Community Theatre 2%

Anthony Covatta - WHITE - Convergence Continuum 1%

Jaren Hodgson - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 1%

Em Davis - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 1%

Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 25%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University 19%

CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 13%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 6%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 6%

LIFE SUCKS - Dobama Theatre 5%

THE 39 STEPS - Independence Community Theatre 5%

SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 4%

THE UNDERPANTS - Western Reserve Playhouse 4%

LOVE IN RESERVE - Rubber City Theatre 3%

MADHOUSE - Rust Belt Theatre 3%

ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre 2%

LA SIEMPREVIVA - LatinUs Theater Company 2%

MAURITIUS - Stow Players 1%

NOTHING'S MAGIC - Convergence Continuum 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Richard Morris, Jr. - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 13%

Wes Carney - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 10%

Joe Asente - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 9%

Chris Hrach - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 7%

Cameron Mihalek - CINDERELLA - Near West 7%

Jenna Nicole Jamison - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 6%

Brian C. Seckfort - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 5%

Travis Daniel Williams - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 5%

Russ Borski - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 5%

Devin Gallo - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Brian C. Seckfort - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 4%

Richard Morris, Jr. - SWEENEY TODD - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Ron Newell - FLAMES - Clague Playhouse 3%

Nolan O'Dell - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Ben Needham - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Richard Morris, Jr. - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Richard Morris, Jr. - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Brian Seckfort - FREAKY FRIDAY - Kent State University 2%

Dan Hunsicker - JOHN & JEN - Western Reserve Playhouse 2%

John Rawlings - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 2%

Cheri Prough-DeVol - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 1%

Brian C. Seckfort - LIFE SUCKS - Dobama Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Vic DeAngelo - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 13%

Katie Rowland - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Evan Gottschalk - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 11%

Ian MacDonald - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 10%

Tom Marquardt - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Carlton Guc - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 7%

Clair Vogt - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 7%

Breanna Lecklikner - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 6%

Hazen Tobar - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Daniel Hunsicker - PUFFS - Broadview Heights 6%

John Coyne - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Christopher Pepe - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Dan Mayer - FLAMES - Clague Playhouse 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Anthony Ghali - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 12%

Vivien Morrison - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 10%

Daniel Chiaberta - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 6%

Karen Graves - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 6%

Sawyer Swick - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

KimDahae Wenz - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 5%

Christopher Michael - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 4%

Tyler Milicic - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 4%

Kyla Burke - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 4%

Kai Pennington - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 4%

Bonita Jenkins - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Peggy Newton - LITTLE WOMEN - Cassidy Theater 3%

Rachael Armbruster - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Isrealjah (Aylah) Mendenhall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Lauren Nicole - RENT - Cassity Theatre 3%

Abbey Brinkhoff - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West Theater 3%

Maya Galipeau - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Alexis James - Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 2%

Jocelyn Trimmer - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Kris Lyons - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Beck Theater 2%

Hannah Storch - CINDERELLA - Ohio Shakespeare 2%

Hannah Hall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Todd Cooper - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Christina Johnson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Kris Lyons - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Great Lakes T 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mia Tucker - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 23%

Laura Niehaus - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Keith Carr - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Alexa Curtain - MONSTER IN THE CLOSET - Broadview heights spotlight 8%

Peggy Newton - SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 7%

Terence Cranedonk - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 7%

Theresa Pedone - SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 6%

Makenna Bird - LISTENING (8X10: THE EILEEN MOUSHEY THEATREFEST) - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Jeff Haffner - ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre 5%

Mia Radabaugh - THE UNDERPANTS - Western Reserve Playhouse 5%

Katherine GeBoer - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 3%

Andrew Keller - SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Jill Kenderes - MAURITIUS - Stow Players 3%

Khaki Hermann - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 2%

Mark Hilan - MAURITIUS - Stow Players 2%

Roland Moore - MAURITIUS - Stow Players 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 29%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Blank Canvas 29%

ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 24%

Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 12%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 6%

Favorite Local Theatre

Rubber City Theatre 19%

Near West 15%

The Millennial Theatre Company 13%

Sandstone Summer Theatre 11%

Beck Center for the Arts 11%

Cassidy Theatre 10%

Broadview Heights Spotlights 6%

Blank Canvas 5%

The Wadsworth Footlighters 3%

LatinUs Theater Company 2%

Rust Belt Theatre 2%

Rabbit Run Community Arts Association 2%

Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 1%