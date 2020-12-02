Cleveland Public Theatre Presents DREAM OF HOME حلم وطن | THE BEGINNING OF MASRAH CLEVELAND AL-ARABI مسرح كليفلاند العرب

Cleveland Public Theatre will present Dream of Home حلم وطن | The Beginning of Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي on Wednesday, December 16 at 7:00pm (ET) on Zoom.

Join us for a live-streaming of Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi's inaugural play Dream of Home حلم وطن and a post-show community conversation. In 2018, Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi made its artistic debut with the world premiere of Dream of Home حلم وطن. Performing to sold-out audiences and featuring the founding ensemble artists of Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi performing their own personal stories, Dream of Home حلم وطن was the beginning of Ohio's first-ever theatre ensemble that is by, for, and with Arabic-speaking communities. Join via Zoom to witness and remember Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi's founding artistic success and stay after the showing for a community conversation with the ensemble.

Cleveland Public Theatre believes when communities come together to share their stories, we grow a stronger and more vibrant city. Through Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي, Arabic-speaking communities of Cleveland share vital, life-affirming stories celebrating family, dignity, and freedom of expression. These stories affirm a rich heritage and seek to move Cleveland to shed preconceptions and stereotypes, and grow empathy and understanding.

Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي is open to all people who share a heritage from Arabic-speaking cultures with an interest in theatre regardless of experience. The ensemble broadly includes third generation Americans, as well as recent arrivals, Muslims, Christians, and those of other faiths, who are curious and passionate.

Made possible with the support of The City of Cleveland's Cable Television Minority Arts and Education Fund.

The creative production team includes Raymond Bobgan - Producer; Faye Hargate - Line Producer; Marissa Green - Stage Manager; Jamal Julia Boudiab - Translation Consultant; Inda Blatch-Geib - Costume Designer; Hussein Ghareeb - Scenic Designer; Nisrine Khazaal - Subtitle Translation Consultant/Operator; Val Kozlenko - Set Construction; Jeremy Paul - Lighting Designer; The Cleveland Film Company - Archival Footage.

The ensemble includes Abbas Alhilali, Ebaa Boudiab, Issam Boudiab, Jamal Julia Boudiab, Hussein Ghareeb, Omar Kurdi, Manar Yared, Haneen Yehya, with writing contributions by Nazek El Halabi Yehya.

The advisory committee includes Jamila Alhaib, Abbas Alhilali, Prof. Alia Almashni, Pierre Bejjani, Ebaa Boudiab, Issam Boudiab, Jamal Julia Boudiab, Hon. Joe Cimperman, Irene Farah, Dr. Michel Farah, Hussein Ghareeb, Prof. Ahmad Hamo, Dr. Wael Khoury, Alma Khoury KorKor, Abdelghani Kitab, George Koussa, Omar Kurdi, Rebecca Mayhew, Dr. Widad Mousa, Shirien Muntaser, Dr. Abed el-Rahman Tayyara, Ruth Tracy, Manar Yared, Haneen Yehya, Nazek El Halabi Yehya, and Isam Zaiem.

Dream of Home حلم وطن | The Beginning of Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي will take place on Zoom at 7:00pm (ET) on Wednesday, December 16. The run time is 60 minutes and the virtual "house" is limited to 35 "seats".

Tickets are $1; suggested donation $1 to $99. Patrons must use Zoom to see this work and will receive an email 1-2 hours before showtime with the meeting login information. Please note online sales will close at 5:00pm (ET).

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.

