Cain Park Ends Its 2024 Theater Season With Arthur Miller's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

Cain Park concludes its 2024 theater season with a production of Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge, at the Alma Theater, September 5-15, 2024, with Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances at 7:00 pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Cain Park will hold an opening night reception with light refreshments and cake for all attendees following the Friday, September 6 performance.

A View from the Bridge will be the first great American theatre classic to grace the Alma Stage in nearly two decades. It originally opened on Broadway in 1955 and remains relevant by exploring the complications of the human condition and the dissonance of justice.

The play follows a second-generation Italian American family living in Red Hook, Brooklyn—Eddie Carbone, a hard-hearted longshoreman, his wife Bea, and his high-spirited niece Catherine—as they take in their illegal immigrant cousins Marco and Rodolpho. Cain Park's production, which is directed by Celeste Cosentino, explores the bonds between family, lovers, and friends and tests how much love is too much for the world.

The production features local actors, including Dan Zalevsky as Eddie Carbone, Ursula Cataan* as Bea, Ariana Starkman as Catherine, Santino Montanez as Marco, Keenan Carosielli as Rodolpho, and Abraham McNeil Adams* as attorney and narrator, Alfieri. The cast and crew present a broken world that is sure to hold audiences captive and leave them reflecting on the fatal darkness that hides within us all.

A View from the Bridge is for adult audiences.

To purchase tickets call the Cain Park Box Office at 216-371-3000 or visit cainpark.com/events for more information.

CAIN PARK

Cain Park is Cleveland Heights' municipally owned and operated year-round performing arts park and one of the nation's oldest landmark outdoor performing spaces.

The City of Cleveland Heights manages Cain Park, which is located on Superior Road between Lee and South Taylor Roads.

*Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association

