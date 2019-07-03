COME FROM AWAY Presents One Night Only Cabaret In Cleveland To Benefit The Gander Legion

On Monday evening, July 22, members of the first National/North American tour of the Broadway hit musical COME FROM AWAY will bring a special cabaret to Cleveland to benefit the Gander Legion in Gander, Newfoundland.

The Gander Legion, which is committed to providing services to veterans and fostering community service, is featured in the show as the location where 'honorary Newfoundlanders' are 'screeched in'.

The one night only cabaret will take place at Pickwick and Frolic, 2035 East 4th Street, Cleveland, Ohio and will include performances by Christine Toy Johnson, Julie Johnson, Emily Walton, Megan McGinnis, Adam Halpin, Kevin Carolan, Harter Clingman, James Earl Jones II, Aaron Michael Ray, Max Calkin, Nate Putnam, Julie Garnye, Marika Aubrey, Jane Bunting, Steve Holloway, Isaac Alderson, Kiana Weber, and Adam Stoler with music direction by Cynthia Kortman Westphal.

Doors will open at 6:15 pm with a 7 pm performance. Food and drink available for purchase. Tickets to the show, which start at $39, can be purchased online at https://www.tinylink.net/4bMXa





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You