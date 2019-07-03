COME FROM AWAY Presents One Night Only Cabaret In Cleveland To Benefit The Gander Legion

Jul. 3, 2019  

COME FROM AWAY Presents One Night Only Cabaret In Cleveland To Benefit The Gander Legion On Monday evening, July 22, members of the first National/North American tour of the Broadway hit musical COME FROM AWAY will bring a special cabaret to Cleveland to benefit the Gander Legion in Gander, Newfoundland.

The Gander Legion, which is committed to providing services to veterans and fostering community service, is featured in the show as the location where 'honorary Newfoundlanders' are 'screeched in'.

The one night only cabaret will take place at Pickwick and Frolic, 2035 East 4th Street, Cleveland, Ohio and will include performances by Christine Toy Johnson, Julie Johnson, Emily Walton, Megan McGinnis, Adam Halpin, Kevin Carolan, Harter Clingman, James Earl Jones II, Aaron Michael Ray, Max Calkin, Nate Putnam, Julie Garnye, Marika Aubrey, Jane Bunting, Steve Holloway, Isaac Alderson, Kiana Weber, and Adam Stoler with music direction by Cynthia Kortman Westphal.

Doors will open at 6:15 pm with a 7 pm performance. Food and drink available for purchase. Tickets to the show, which start at $39, can be purchased online at https://www.tinylink.net/4bMXa



Related Articles View More Cleveland Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • COME FROM AWAY Comes To Cleveland
  • CPT And The MetroHealth System Present ENDEPENDENCE – How Are We Addressing The Opioid Epidemic Now, And How Do We Move Forward?
  • Panel Announced For WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME At Blossom Music Center
  • The Cleveland Orchestra's Announces Family Concerts & PNC Music Explorers
  • Digital Lottery Announced For DEAR EVAN HANSEN At Playhouse Square
  • Cleveland Play House Announces Generous Gifts Awarded At Annual Benefit

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup