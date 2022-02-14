Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vocal Arts Ensemble Of Cincinnati To Condense 2021-2022 Season Due To Covid

Due to ongoing production challenges related to the pandemic, the 2021-2022 Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati season will be condensed to one performance.

Feb. 14, 2022  

Due to ongoing production challenges related to the pandemic, the 2021-2022 Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati season will be condensed to one performance on Friday, March 4, 2022, 7pm EST at the Wilks Studio at Cincinnati Music Hall. In place of the Mass for the Endangered program, VAE will present The Song Among Us originally postponed from January.

All ticket holders will be automatically transferred to the March 4 performance unless another ticket option is selected. For questions and ticket options, including donations, account credits, and refunds, ticket holders should complete this form or contact the Box Office at 513.381.3300 (open Monday through Friday 10-5pm EST and Saturday 10-2pm EST) by Friday, February 18.

