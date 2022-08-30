VIOLET to Open NKU's Theatre & Dance Season in September

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts will present "Violet: The Musical" to open the 22/23 Theatre & Dance season. "Violet" will run Sept. 23-Oct. 2, 2022, at NKU's Corbett Theatre. "Violet" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

As a girl, Violet was struck by a wayward ax blade when her father was chopping wood, leaving her with a visible scar across her face. With enough money finally saved, she travels across the Deep South in 1964 towards a miracle - the healing touch of a TV evangelist who will make her beautiful. Although she may not succeed in having the scar on her face healed, Violet is able to repair those scars that are lying deeper than her skin. Winner of the Drama Critics' Circle Award and Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical, "Violet" is a moving musical featuring show-stopping anthems ranging from American roots to folk to gospel.

Director Jamey Strawn notes that Violet's scar is present through various scenic elements and lighting. "This, along with song lyrics and topical scenes, delivers a world that challenges us and unashamedly addresses racism, ableism and prejudice," he said. "Violet is the kindred spirit that holds us to higher moral integrity. She showcases that equality for people, regardless of differences, can bring true healing."

The cast features Tasha Conzelman, Sylas Craven, Chloe Esmeier, Zachary Farmer, Trey Finkenstead, Rachel Gardner, Chloe Hedrick, Jeremiah Jackson, Annie Jennings, Maggie Komp, Yolee Louis, Chris Monell, Ellie O'Hara, Dylan Perez, Tre Taylor, and Hailey Watson. Stage Manager: Jasmine Cosma; Choreographer: Jeri Deckard Gatch; Music Director: Scot Buzza. The show is directed by Jamey Strawn.

About NKU:

Founded in 1968, we are a growing metropolitan university of more than 15,000 students served by more than 2,000 faculty and staff on a thriving suburban campus near Cincinnati. Located in the quiet suburb of Highland Heights, Kentucky-just seven miles southeast of Cincinnati-we have become a leader in Greater Cincinnati and Kentucky by providing a private school education for a fraction of the cost. While we are one of the fastest growing universities in Kentucky, our professors still know our students' names. For more information, visit nku.edu.

About SOTA:

The Theatre and Dance, Art and Design, and Music programs make up the School of the Arts that sit in the College of Arts and Sciences at Northern Kentucky University. Theatre and Dance relies on intensive student involvement both inside and outside the classroom. Our staff, resources and facilities serve the developing artist. At the program's center is a vital balance of process and production, giving each student opportunities to stretch boundaries and discover new possibilities. Graduates are working in professional theatres in every major city in the United States and on five continents, having successful careers on Broadway and in regional theatre, on cruise ships, in theme parks and film and television. For more information, visit theatre.nku.edu.