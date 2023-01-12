Tickets On Sale For A CHORUS LINE, THE CHINESE LADY And More At At Cincinnati Playhouse

Tickets are now on sale for Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's Spring 2023 shows, which will take place in the new Moe and Jack's Place - The Rouse Theatre and the historic Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre. The season will open with an all-new production of A Chorus Line on Thursday, March 16 with previews running March 11, 14 and 15.



"From our grand opening production of A Chorus Line to exciting world premieres and new work, the 2023 spring season embodies the very best of American theatre and celebrates the rich diversity of our world," said Blake Robison, Osborn Family producing artistic director. "Our new facility will serve the entire Cincinnati arts and culture community. We are eager to open our doors, share resources and highlight the work of so many outstanding artists."



The spring opening season also includes August Wilson's Seven Guitars, world premieres from Karen ZacarÃ­as (a co-commission with the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis) and Nathan Alan Davis, as well as a regional premiere from Lloyd Suh.



SPRING 2023 PRODUCTIONS



The Singular Sensations present

Conceived and Originally Directed and Choreographed by Michael Bennett

Book by James Kirkwood and Nicolas Dante

Music by Marvin Hamlisch

Lyrics by Edward Kleban

Directed by Blake Robison



March 11-April 15, 2023

Moe and Jack's Place - The Rouse Theatre



Description

Celebrate the grand opening of our new theatre with one singular sensation! Winner of 10 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, A Chorus Line finds 17 dancers competing for a role in a new Broadway musical. They must perfect vigorous dance combinations and share personal stories about their life in hopes of being cast. Heartfelt monologues, all-new choreography by Alex Sanchez and beloved musical numbers like "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror" and "What I Did for Love" underscore the dancers' remarkable journeys to the stage. A Chorus Line is a timeless experience that's bursting with artistic passion.

By Lloyd Suh

Directed by Jess McLeod



March 25-April 30, 2023

Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre



Afong Moy is 14 years old when she was brought to the United States in 1834 and placed on public display as "The Chinese Lady" - supposedly the first to step foot on U.S. soil. Decade after decade, she performs as a living exhibit, showing curious white people how she eats, what she wears and - the highlight of the event - how she walks with bound feet. Time wears on, and eventually, the lines between her performance and her own identity become blurry. Inspired by the true story of Afong Moy's life, The Chinese Lady is a darkly poetic yet whimsical portrait of our collective past through the eyes of a young Chinese woman.









The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation presents





Directed by Ron "OJ" Parson



April 23 -May 14, 2023

Moe and Jack's Place - The Rouse Theatre



It's 1948 in Pittsburgh's Hill District, and blues music echoes throughout the neighborhood. A group of old friends gathers to mourn and reminisce about Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton - a gifted guitarist whose star was on the rise and whose untimely death has irrevocably changed each of them. With live blues and lyrical dialogue, August Wilson weaves a poetic and poignant composition about the Black American experience. This landmark, Tony Award-winning play - a part of Wilson's American Century Cycle - promises a soulful exploration of the ties that bind and the chords that hold us together.

By Nathan Alan Davis

Directed by Joanie Schultz



May 20-June 25, 2023

Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre



In this funny and heartfelt world-premiere comedy, Margaret finds herself in a quarter-life crisis while working two jobs to pay down her debt. She wades through banal office triviality at The Services Corporation by day and trudges through the slow-moving graveyard shift at The Burg's drive-thru by night. Margaret yearns to belong somewhere, and so do the coworkers and customers she interacts with every day. With delightfully unexpected turns and an ensemble of endearing characters, Origin Story is a touching tale about life's biggest questions and the surprising ways we find the answers.

By Karen ZacarÃ­as

Directed by Blake Robison



June 3-25, 2023

Moe and Jack's Place - The Rouse Theatre



One of the greatest Westerns of all time finds new life on the stage! Shane, a mysterious ex-gunfighter, is a man with a dangerous past. Yet, the Starrett family finds kinship with him, and Shane helps protect their Wyoming farm in 1889. Their story sheds new light on the allure, myths and values of the Wild West - a chapter in history that still has many tales to tell. Based on the classic novel by Jack Schaefer, this world premiere by acclaimed playwright Karen ZacarÃ­as brings an exciting, fresh perspective to an extraordinary American genre.



Tickets start at $35.For more information, visit cincyplay.com or call the Box Office at 513-421-3888 or 800-582-3208 toll-free in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Patrons who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, deaf-blind or speech disabled dial 711 to connect to the Box Office via Ohio Relay Services. The Playhouse is fully accessible.