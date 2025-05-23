The Educational Theatre Association Reveals 2025 Award Recipients For Excellence In Theatre Education

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Educational Theatre Association has announced the 2025 recipients of its annual awards, recognizing individuals and schools that have made exceptional contributions to theatre education.

All recipients will be recognized during the Educator Appreciation Dinner at EdTA's Theatre Education Conference, June 22-24, in Bloomington, Indiana. The dinner will be hosted by Broadway's Kimberly Marable with an appearance by Stephen Schwartz. Learn more and register at tec.schooltheatre.org.

The EdTA Administrator's Award recognizes outstanding school administrators who have demonstrated exemplary support for educational theatre. This year's recipient is Sara Huckbody of C.E. Jordan High School in Durham, NC.

The EdTA Hall of Fame Award honors longtime EdTA members who have dedicated their careers to promoting and advancing the field of educational theatre. This year's Hall of Fame inductees are Jo Beth Gonzalez of Bowling Green High School in Bowling Green, OH and Todd Schnake of Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, MO.

The EdTA Inspirational Theatre Educator Award celebrates an educator who has inspired their students and dedicated themselves to providing quality theatre education. This year's recipient is Noel Barry of Pine Crest School in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

The EdTA President's Award acknowledges an individual who has made exceptional contributions to the association. This year's award is presented to Paul McGinley, Director of Education at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ.

The International Thespian Society's Honorary Thespian of the Year Award recognizes distinguished colleagues in the field who go above and beyond in service of advancing theatre education. This year's award is presented to arts administrator, advocate, and writer Howard Sherman of New York, NY.

Shaina Taub, creator and star of Broadway's Suffs, was previously announced as the recipient of the EdTA Founders' Award. This award is presented to an individual or group who has made significant contributions to the growth and development of theatre education, research, and practice. Shaina will accept her award during her general session at the Theatre Education Conference this June.

Four schools have also been named recipients of the Theatre in Our Schools Outstanding Impact Award due to their advocacy efforts during Theatre in Our Schools Month this past March: Allen Park High School of Allen Park, MI, Floyd Central High School of Floyd Knobs, IN, Monarch High School of Coconut Creek, FL, and Seaman High School of Topeka, KS. Winners receive a prize package courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions and Music Theatre International.

“These awards shine a spotlight on the extraordinary individuals and schools who remind us why theatre education matters,” said Dr. Jennifer Katona, Executive Director of the Educational Theatre Association. “Theatre programs give students space to be their authentic selves in environments that are creative, safe, and supportive. The educators, administrators, advocates, and schools we honor are ensuring these programs not only continue but thrive as a vital part of every student's education. Their passion and commitment help build classrooms and communities where creativity and empathy flourish.”

The recipient of the Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award, presented in partnership with The ASCAP Foundation, will be announced soon.

