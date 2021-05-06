The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Announces Virtual Auditions for DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is holding auditions ONLINE for the first MainStage production in their 102nd Season! Submissions will be accepted only through THIS MONDAY, MAY 10, 2021.

TCT is the nation's oldest children's theatre. All roles are paid positions.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati believes the stories on their stages and the work they do behind the scenes must reflect the diverse communities they serve. They believe inclusive work cultures spark wide-ranging, exploratory conversations and learning. Therefore, they strongly welcome and encourage people from all backgrounds, races, ethnicities, gender, gender identities, religions, abilities, and ages to apply as they continue their commitment to diversity and build an inclusive environment at TCT.

Auditions are by online submission only.

Young Artists currently in High School and Adults 18+ may submit an audition video.

All actors in Disney's Descendants must authentically portray characters ages 16+.

You MUST register online and include a youtube link (marked as unlisted) in the registration. PLEASE DO NOT REGISTER UNTIL YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR VIDEO AUDITION. If you need to cancel or make changes, please follow the link in your registration email. Multiple slots for a single actor will be cancelled. You will need to register for a specific time which will be used for internal purposes only, DO NOT REPORT TO TCT IN PERSON.

Visit www.thechildrenstheatre.com/audition to sign-up and submit your video audition.

Submissions will be accepted April 26 to May 10, 2021

You may be asked to return and attend a "socially distanced" in-person callback if you are being considered for a certain role. They will reach out directly to all auditionees they'd like to callback. Callbacks will be held Mid June 2021.

Callbacks are held at TCT's headquarters located at: 4015 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati OH 45227.

For information concerning auditions email Eric Byrd at eric.byrd@tctcincinnati.com.

PREPARE

Please prepare one memorized song that best shows your vocal range. (1-minute max). The song must be age appropriate and should reflect the style of the character(s) you are interested in being considered for.

You only need a song. You do NOT need to prepare a monologue.

You must submit a RECENT 8x10 headshot or photo and an UPDATED performance resume.

Due to concentrated rehearsal periods, they ask that you do not have conflicts during rehearsals. In an effort to best facilitate all rehearsal times, all those auditioning will be asked to list all conflicts at the time of the audition. Additional conflicts could result in a stipend adjustment. Please take note of when rehearsals begin, the day and evening tech and performance schedule, before submitting.

ABOUT THE SHOW

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS

Book by Nick Blaemire

Songs by Johan Alkenas, Adam Anders, Aristeidis Archontis, Antonina Armato, Howard Ashman, Par Astrom, Stephen Mark Conley, Doug Davis, Charity Daw, Andrew C. Dodd, Josh Edmondson, Pipo Fernandez, Nikki Hassman, Samuel Hollander, Ben Hosteler, Hannah Jones, Jack Kugell, Craig Lashley, Andrew Lippa, Jeannie Lurie, Alan Menken, Grant Phillip Michaels, Anthony Mirabella, Shayna Mordue, Chen Neeman, Susan Paroff, Shelly M. Peiken, Joacim Persson, James K. Petrie, Timothy James Price, Adam Schlesinger, Adam Schmalholz, Tyler Shamy, Jodie Shihadeh, Nikki Ann Sorrentino, Thomas Armato Sturges, Ali Dee Theodore, Matthew Wong, David Zippel.

Music Adaptation by Madeline Smith

Vocal and Incidental Arrangements by Madeline Smith

Additional Lyrics by Nick Blaemire

Orchestrations by Matthew Tishler

Music Produced by Matthew Tishler

Directed by Roderick Justice

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the film.

Rehearsals: August 28 - October 2, 2021 (off September 3-6 for Labor Day)

Mon - Thurs: 6:30-9:30 PM, Sat: 10AM - 4PM

Tech at the Taft Theatre: October 6-8, 2021

Daytime/Evening

Performances: October 9-19, 2021

Morning performances during week days/school days. Morning, afternoon and evening performances Friday-Sunday.

SEEKING THE FOLLOWING

MAL: Female identifying, our hero and Maleficent's daughter. Under her hardened, sarcastic exterior, she has a sense of justice and a heart of gold. Seeking strong singer, actor, dancer with pop/rock vocal sensibility, vocal range G3-D5

EVIE: Female identifying, the Evil Queen Grimhilde's daughter. She hides her brilliance behind a superficial, image-obsessed attitude. Seeking strong singer, actor, dancer with pop/rock vocal sensibility, vocal range G3-D5

JAY: Male identifying, Jafar's son, an outwardly arrogant thief who conceals a strategic, collaborative nature. Seeking strong singer, actor, dancer with pop/rock vocal sensibility, vocal range Eb3-G4

CARLOS: Male identifying, Cruella deVil's son, despite a fear of dogs and just about everything else, he has the capacity to be brave and kind. Seeking strong singer, actor, dancer with pop/rock vocal sensibility, vocal range Eb3-G4

MALEFICENT: Female identifying, The infamous evil fairy. She is a profoundly selfish absentee parent with an unquenchable taste for vengeance. Seeking strong singer, actor, dancer with pop/rock vocal sensibility, vocal range A3-D5

GRIMHILDE: Female identifying, Snow White's wicked adversary. An aging beauty queen, she is still desperate to be the fairest of them all. Seeking strong, comedic actor.

JAFAR: Male identifying, Aladdin's nemesis. He is a slimy, washed up crime lord desperate for a way back to the top. Seeking strong singer, actor with pop/rock vocal sensibility, vocal range B2-E4

CRUELLA DE VIL: Female identifying, a Dalmation-loving dog-snatcher, she is an obsessive, eccentric and overbearing helicopter mom. Seeking strong singer, actor with pop/rock vocal sensibility, vocal range B3-B4

BEN: Male identifying, Son of Beast and Belle. He is a classically regal, optimistic kid who bears the weight of soon becoming King of Auradon. Seeking strong singer, actor, dancer with pop/rock vocal sensibility, vocal range Ab2-Bb4

KING BEAST: Male identifying, Ben's father and King of Auradon. Royal and rule-driven, he knows a bit about being marginalized. Seeking strong actor.

QUEEN BELLE: Female identifying, Ben's mother and Queen of Auradon, warm but cautious, she doesn't understand her son's generation. Seeking strong actor.

FAIRY GODMOTHER: Female identifying, Headmistress of Auradon Prep. Busy and bubbly, she'll do anything to keep the school afloat. Seeking strong singer, actor, with pop/rock vocal sensibility, vocal range D4-D5

JANE: Female identifying, Fairy Godmother's daughter, meek and mousy, but hungry for attention, she's looking for her moment to shine. Seeking strong singer, actor, dancer with pop/rock vocal sensibility, vocal range E4-D5

AUDREY: Female identifying, Sleeping Beauty's daughter. The malicious queen bee of Auradon Prep, she has her eye on the throne. Seeking strong singer, actor, dancer with pop/rock vocal sensibility, vocal range A3-B4

CHAD: Male identifying, Cinderella and Prince Charming's son. An arrogant and spoiled blockhead, he's never wanted for anything. Seeking strong singer, actor, dancer with pop/rock vocal sensibility, vocal range B2-D4

DOUG: Male identifying, Dopey's son, nerdy and sweet, he does all the work that his fellow students don't want to do. Seeking strong singer, actor, dancer with pop/rock vocal sensibility, vocal range C4-E4

MAURICE: Male identifying, chemistry teacher and Belle's father. He is kooky and stuck in his ways. Singing strong character actor.

SNOW WHITE: Female identifying, red carpet reporter. She is the voice of the masses. Seeking strong actor.

ENSEMBLE: A group of adults and teens to play multiple roles in the Ensemble including Royal Guard, Royal Page, Isle Ensemble, Auradonians, Coronation Crowd, and Auradonian Choir, Seeking STRONG Dancer, Singer, Actors with versatile singing and acting ability who may also cover principal roles. Tumbling a plus!