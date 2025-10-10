THE WIZARD OF OZ: YOUTH EDITION Opens Tonight at The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati ​​​​​​​

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) kicks off its 2025–2026 MainStage season tonight, Friday, October 10, with the opening of The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition.

The family favorite takes the stage at 7 p.m., marking both the season premiere and the highly anticipated grand reopening of Cincinnati’s historic Emery Theater, newly restored and reimagined as one of the most technologically advanced proscenium theaters in the country.

Directed by TCT Artistic Director Roderick Justice and choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Maddie Jones, The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition brings L. Frank Baum’s timeless story to life in a one-hour adaptation designed for all ages. Audiences will journey over the rainbow with Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Lion in a production that blends dazzling design, dynamic choreography, and an unforgettable message about courage, friendship, and home.

“The Emery Theater is more than a stage—it’s a symbol of Cincinnati’s cultural heartbeat,” said Kim Kern, TCT President & CEO. “To open these doors again with The Wizard of Oz, a story about finding your way home, is both poetic and powerful.”

Ideal for ages four and up, the production runs approximately one hour without intermission. Public performances continue through October 26, 2025, including an ASL-interpreted and audio-described show on October 18 at 2 p.m.