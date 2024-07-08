ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH EXPERIENCE: A John Denver Christmas Comes to the Aronoff Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Feel a little sunshine on your shoulders this holiday season when Rocky Mountain High Experience®: A John Denver Christmas starring Rick Schuler plays the Aronoff Center’s intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM as part of the Cincinnati Arts Association’s 2024-25 Season.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. Prices start at $66.00. Applicable services fees may apply. Prices are subject to change.

A John Denver Christmas is a magical and intimate experience that will take you back to the ’70s when John Denver’s music permeated the airways and spanned the radio dial. Rick Schuler’s enchanting holiday show features all your favorite Denver hits including “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Thank God I’m A Country Boy,” just to name a few.

Schuler wondrously weaves in Denver’s heartwarming inspirational carols and holiday classics from his memorable TV specials and Christmas albums including “Aspenglow,” “Away in a Manger,” “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Let it Snow,” “Silver Bells,” and many more festive standards.

Rocky Mountain High Experience®: A John Denver Christmas captivates audiences young and old alike. Don’t miss the incomparable event of the season – you will swear that you’re back in the ’70s with John Denver on stage.

ABOUT RICK SCHULER

Rick Schuler emerged as the leading performer of John Denver’s music almost four decades ago. His Rocky Mountain High Experience® is just that – a true experience. Even Denver’s bandmates sing Schuler’s praises. He not only sings, sounds, and looks like Denver, he shares his humanitarian spirit and incorporates his global works into the show. He performs in front of thousands of Denver fans at such wide-ranging venues as performing art centers, theatres, and outdoor festival stages, and has been featured on nationally syndicated television and radio shows. Also, Rick was chosen to open and close an upcoming major Hollywood film release called Grace and Grit starring Mena Suvari and Frances Fisher among others and directed by Sebastian Siegel. For more information on Rick Schuler, visit https://www.rickschulermusic.com

