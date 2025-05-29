Music Venue Renamed The Farmer Music Center After $60 Million Gift from Farmer Family Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Music and Event Management revealed that their new state-of-the-art music and entertainment venue – previously referred to as ‘Riverbend 2.0' – will be officially named ‘The Farmer Music Center.' The name honors a transformative $60 million gift from the Farmer Family Foundation, marking the largest philanthropic commitment to the arts in recent Cincinnati history. This landmark donation serves as the cornerstone of the project, expected to generate $82 million in annual economic impact, draw increased tourism and create hundreds of jobs driving long-term growth and vitality for the region.

“Music and live entertainment have long played an important role in bringing people together,” said Scott D. Farmer, Executive Chairman of Cintas Corporation and Trustee with the Farmer Family Foundation. “It energizes communities, creates shared experiences and drives meaningful economic impact. We're proud to support the creation of The Farmer Music Center to enhance the quality of life and serve as a catalyst for growth and connection across the region.”

“We are deeply grateful to the entire Farmer family, represented by the Farmer Family Foundation, for their vision, support and belief in the life-changing power of music,” said Robert McGrath, CSO President and CEO. “This extraordinary gift from the Farmer Family Foundation reflects a tremendous vote of confidence in the project and represents a transformative investment in Cincinnati's future, one that will enhance the quality of life in our region for generations to come. By naming this venue ‘The Farmer Music Center,' we honor the family's generosity and ensure that its legacy will be forever linked to the cultural vitality of Cincinnati.”

MODERNIZED EXPERIENCE FOR NEXT-GEN AUDIENCES & ARTISTS

Set to open in Spring 2027, The Farmer Music Center will redefine the concert experience for both audiences and performers, while strengthening Cincinnati's status as a premier destination for live events. Designed with a cutting-edge vertical design with both the concertgoer and artist in mind, the venue will offer 8,000 reserved seats and a 12,000-capacity general admission lawn. Guests will enjoy upgraded amenities including expanded concessions and restrooms as well as 300,000 square feet of concourse and new club space taking advantage of the vertical design to host a wide variety of onsite offerings.

“We are extremely grateful to the Farmer Family Foundation and all the donors and supporters of this project,” said Mike Smith, CEO of MEMI. “The Farmer Music Center is more than a music venue — it is a promise to attract and present world-class entertainment and deliver unforgettable live music experiences to Cincinnati and the Tri-State.”

GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY

As the centerpiece of the new music and entertainment campus, alongside the existing Riverbend Music Center and PNC Pavilion, The Farmer Music Center will play a vital role in the region's economic growth. The new venue is expected to generate a projected annual economic impact of $82 million, boost tourism, and create jobs while contributing significantly to the local and state tax base. In the first ten years of operation, the venue is expected to generate at least $15 million in city tax revenues and $7 million in state tax revenues, helping support Cincinnati's long-term economic vitality.

The CSO and MEMI operate under a unique funding model – one of the most innovative in the industry – that directly supports the CSO's position as a vibrant, top-tier American orchestra. All net revenues from MEMI are reinvested into the CSO, ensuring the orchestra serves the Cincinnati community through exceptional music, music education programs and community concerts. Annually, the CSO produces over 180 free and low-cost community events and activities, reaching more than 970,000 people in the greater Cincinnati community. These efforts include affordable tickets to CSO and Pops performances at Music Hall, free summer Brady Block Parties in neighborhoods across the region, and collaborative community events with local artists, residents and organizations.

“We're incredibly excited about what The Farmer Music Center represents as a space for live entertainment and a vibrant hub that brings people together and supports the broader community,” said Mary Beth Martin, Executive Director of the Farmer Family Foundation. “This state-of-the-art venue reflects our commitment to investing in experiences that enrich lives and create lasting value. This project also supports the mission of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, which is deeply rooted in serving the community. We are excited to see the venue come to fruition.”

