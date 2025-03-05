Kathleen Marshall Will Direct MYTHIC at Cincinnati Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kathleen Marshall will direct and choreograph Mythic at Cincinnati Playhouse, featuring book and lyrics by Marcus Stevens and music by Oran Eldor. Performances will run September 20 – October 19, 2025

A new pop-rock musical comedy with Broadway ambitions, Mythic makes its U.S. premiere in Cincinnati. The ancient Greek myth of Persephone is turned on its ear, with the gods as chart-topping pop stars, power hungry politicians and attention-seeking influencers. Starstruck by Olympian celebrity, Persephone rebels against her mother Demeter’s expectations and decides to forge her own path.

When she sneaks into a party at the Acropolis and meets brooding bad-boy Hades, her life takes an unexpected turn into the Underworld. Mythic played to critical acclaim in London and in a sold-out run in Montreal. This new production will be directed and choreographed by nine-time Tony Award-nominee and three-time Tony Award-winner Kathleen Marshall. If you’ve ever been a teenager or a parent, you’ll love this entertaining, coming-of-age tale.

Learn more at https://www.cincyplay.com.

