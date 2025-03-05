Kathleen Marshall Will Direct MYTHIC at Cincinnati Playhouse

Performances will run September 20 – October 19, 2025
Kathleen Marshall will direct and choreograph Mythic at Cincinnati Playhouse, featuring book and lyrics by Marcus Stevens and music by Oran Eldor. Performances will run September 20 – October 19, 2025
A new pop-rock musical comedy with Broadway ambitions, Mythic makes its U.S. premiere in Cincinnati. The ancient Greek myth of Persephone is turned on its ear, with the gods as chart-topping pop stars, power hungry politicians and attention-seeking influencers. Starstruck by Olympian celebrity, Persephone rebels against her mother Demeter’s expectations and decides to forge her own path.
When she sneaks into a party at the Acropolis and meets brooding bad-boy Hades, her life takes an unexpected turn into the Underworld. Mythic played to critical acclaim in London and in a sold-out run in Montreal. This new production will be directed and choreographed by nine-time Tony Award-nominee and three-time Tony Award-winner Kathleen Marshall. If you’ve ever been a teenager or a parent, you’ll love this entertaining, coming-of-age tale.
Learn more at https://www.cincyplay.com.
Videos