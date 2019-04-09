John Morris Russell To Conduct ONE SMALL STEP At Indian Hill High School

For the seventh year in a row, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Cincinnati Pops are pleased to continue a collaboration with the combined orchestras and bands of Indian Hill, Mariemont and Madeira High Schools. This collaboration is a unique, enriching experience for the students in these three districts who receive coaching from CSO musicians and Pops Conductor John Morris Russell, while playing in a larger ensemble with students from other districts.

The rehearsals will lead up to One Small Step, a full-scale performance of over 200 student musicians conducted by Mr. Russell on Monday, April 15, at 7 PM at Indian Hill High School.

One Small Step pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing and includes lunar-inspired music by composers such as Debussy, Williams, Holst and Bach. The concert will also feature narration by Indian Hill Superintendent Mark Miles in a reading of High Flight (by John Gillespie Magee, Jr.) to Debussy's Clair de lune.

An extra element continued from last season: a work performed by a select group of student musicians assembled from all three schools. This smaller ensemble will perform the fourth movement (Allegro con fuoco) of Dvo?ák's Symphony No. 9, "From the New World." The group's additional challenge: only one rehearsal the day of the concert, just hours before the performance begins!

The concert is free and open to the public and approximately one hour in length.

For more information, visit the One Small Step webpage or Facebook Event page.





