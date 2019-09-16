Ensemble Theatre Unveils 2019-2020 Studio Series

To augment its mission of presenting shows that often explore compelling social issues, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) unveils the 2019-2020 selections for its newly launched Studio Series to complement its main stage productions and showcase aspiring local playwrights.

The Studio Series presents works by artists and companies across genre and form and are performed typically as readings. Readings play a major role in the development of new work, enabling artists to hear their writing out loud and absorb the audience's reactions. Unless otherwise specified, all performances and/or readings take place in ETC's renovated rehearsal hall.

The 2019-2020 Studio Series includes:

Michael Blankenship's Poe-pourri



October 24 & 25, 2019 at 10pm

Tickets: $25 for subscribers, $30 for non-subscribers

Bold notes of character with a whiff of horror, these stories and poems of Edgar Allen Poe feature Jared Joplin, Ernaisja Curry, and Michael Blankenship.

10-minute Connections: Justice

February 10, 2020 at 7pm

Tickets: $15 for subscribers, $20 for non-subscribers

ETC will present an evening of 10-minute plays by local playwrights centering on the theme of justice to accompany the regional premiere of Pipeline by Dominique Morriseau. These short plays will be selected from among submissions, will be paired with Morriseau's short play Night Vision, and will be performed by local actors at ETC.

She's Crazy: Mental Health & Other Issues

April 27, 2020 at 7pm

Tickets: $15 for subscribers, $20 for non-subscribers

An interactive musical that educates, uplifts, and inspires audiences to reduce stigma associated with mental illness.

The Jackie Demaline Regional Collegiate Playwrighting Competition Reading

May 4, 2020 at 7pm

Free admission (reservation required). First public reading of this year's winning script submission.





