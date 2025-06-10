Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Reveals Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati has announced its 2025–2026 season, celebrating its 40th Anniversary. The season includes the revival of the rock musical that redefined musicals, the sequel to ETC’s bestselling show, a gripping and lyrical one-person play, a witty and heartfelt comedy, and a nostalgic coming-of-age musical based on true events in Cincinnati.

“After 40 years, the dreams of Ensemble Theatre’s founders are still being realized today for creating a community of local artists, directors, and designers,” says Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. “To celebrate Ensemble’s success and tenacity for staying in OTR, Next to Normal is a story that doesn’t get old and it’s one I felt needed to be retold. In 2011, we were the only theatre in the country to receive the rights to production it when it was still on its national tour, so we’re thrilled to bring it back to the stage again 14 years later.”

About the Plays

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati opens its 40th year with the regional musical revival of the fan favorite Next to Normal, returning to the ETC stage September 13 – October 5, 2025. This Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical delves into the heart of a family shattered by mental illness but held together by love. Diana Goodman, a suburban mom battling bipolar disorder, struggles to connect with her ambitious daughter and devoted husband as they navigate the chaos of Diana’s condition. With a soaring, unforgettable score by Tom Kitt and poignant book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal is an unflinching, empathetic portrait of resilience, loss, and the pursuit of hope. Hailed by The New York Times as a “transformative” musical, this modern masterpiece is a must-see theatrical event. A runaway hit on Broadway—acclaimed by critics around the world—Next to Normal is a profoundly human story of struggle, perseverance, and hope.

Then, the much-anticipated sequel to ETC’s bestselling show of all time arrives this holiday season with the world premiere of It’s Fritz from Cincinnati native Zina Camblin and ETC composer David Kisor, December 3 – 31, 2025. Everyone knows Fiona the hippo, but her little brother Fritz is still figuring out who he wants to be. In this new family-friendly musical, Hippo Cove’s newest arrival is ready to wade out of the background and into his own big moment. Having a world-famous big sister, though, makes Fritz wonder if there’s any spotlight left for him. When he sets out to find what makes him special, the path isn’t always clear, but with some help from the zoo’s colorful cast of animals, Fritz discovers that standing out starts by listening, learning, and leaning on those who believe in you. Full of humor and heart—and a few muddy puddles along the way!—this is a story about family, finding your place, and the courage it takes to create your own splash.

Next, ETC presents the regional premiere drama Where We Stand by Donneta Lavinia Grays, from January 31 – February 22, 2026. What does community mean? And what do we owe to one another? In a town running low on compassion, a mysterious outsider stands before their community—before us—to confess a life-altering choice made at the crossroads of desperation and desire. A gripping blend of fable and modern-day storytelling, this stirring, poetic solo piece invites the audience to become part of the story, weighing mercy against consequence in real time. Where We Stand explores the story of an individual driven to the brink, challenging our understanding of forgiveness, our sense of mercy, and who is truly worthy of either.

Then, ETC presents the regional premiere comedy—yes, comedy—Fourteen Funerals by Eric Pfeffinger, March 21 – April 12, 2026. When Sienna receives a cryptic call about the untimely deaths of distant relatives in Blissfield, Indiana, she finds herself unexpectedly tasked with delivering eulogies for family members she’s never met. What begins as a peculiar obligation soon transforms into a journey of self-discovery and unexpected friendship with Millie, the quirky funeral home receptionist. This witty and heartfelt new play explores themes of identity, connection, and the stories we inherit. With sharp dialogue and poignant moments, Fourteen Funerals offers a comedic yet touching look at the ties that bind us—sometimes even after death.

ETC’s 2025 – 2026 season closes with the regional premiere musical The House on Watch Hill by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, the Tony-nominated creators of Bandstand. Based on true events and full of nostalgic charm, The House on Watch Hill, playing May 9 – 31, 2026, is a thrilling new theatrical experience that’s funny, nostalgic, deeply moving, and maybe just a little spooky! It’s summer 1984, and in a quiet Cincinnati suburb, a group of teen misfits has one mission: to build the best haunted house their neighborhood has ever seen. Led by 14-year-old horror fanatic Patrick, the team transforms a grand neighborhood home on Watch Hill into something truly spine-tingling—but along the way, they confront fears that are far more real than any monster they can dream up. Set against the backdrop of Cold War anxieties, latchkey independence, and a soundtrack pulsing with original ‘80s-inspired music, The House on Watch Hill is a heart-pounding, heartwarming coming-of-age musical about friendship, loss, identity, and the power of imagination. A must-see for fans of The Goonies, Stranger Things, and scrappy underdogs everywhere, this new musical captures the messy, magical moment between childhood and adulthood—when you’re old enough to know the world is scary but brave enough to face it anyway.

Comments