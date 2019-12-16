DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS Kicks Off The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati's 101st Season

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is announcing the opening title of their 101st season, and it's only fitting for Cruella De Vil to show up for the celebration - along with three other famous Disney super-villains in Disney's Descendants! Disney Channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on stage October 10-19, 2020 at the Taft Theatre. The nation's oldest children's theatre is thrilled to present the pop culture phenomenon that mashes up of your favorite classic characters in a fun, fresh and feisty new Disney adventure.

About the Show: It is present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney's beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos - the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar - are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents' sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

The show will be directed by TCT's Producing Artistic Director, Roderick Justice, who said, "We are elated to produce this brand-new Disney musical about breaking the stereotype mold and being the best person possible, even if it means going against what everyone thinks of you. This musical will be enjoyed by audiences of all ages and a wonderful beginning to our 101st season!"

Music Adaptation by Madeline Smith. Vocal and Incidental Arrangements by Madeline Smith. Additional Lyrics by Nick Blaemire. Orchestrations by Matthew Tishler. Music Produced by Matthew Tishler.

The other three productions in TCT's 2020-21 season will be announced during TCT's production of ANNIE JR. opening on February 29, 2020, however subscription renewals, as well as new season subscriptions and memberships can be purchased today: https://thechildrenstheatre.com/subscribe/





