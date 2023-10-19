Classic Folk Singer Taylor Pie To Perform And Discuss Award-Winning Documentary In Cincinnati

Performance and Q&A at Cincinnati World Cinema, Songwriters' Workshop at Leo Coffeehouse.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Classic Folk Singer Taylor Pie To Perform And Discuss Award-Winning Documentary In Cincinnati

Classic Folk Singer Taylor Pie To Perform And Discuss Award-Winning Documentary In Cincinnati In the late 1960's, the Pozo-Seco Singers, a folk-pop trio from Texas, achieved national success with hit songs including "Time," "I Can Make It With You" and "I Believed It All." The group also served as a launching pad for the solo career of cofounding member Don Williams, who went on to achieve even greater fame as a country artist. Now, former Pozo-Seco lead singer Susan Taylor, better known as Taylor Pie, is scheduled to visit Cincinnati for two separate but related events.

On Saturday, October 21, "Pie" (as she prefers to be called) will take part in a Q&A following the screening of "Nobody Famous" at Cincinnati World Cinema. The critically acclaimed documentary by director Elizabeth Ahlstrom traces the rise and fall of the Pozo-Seco Singers, based on Pie's recollections. The film won several awards including Best Documentary in the 2021 New Jersey Film Festival and Best Music Documentary in the Seattle Film Festival in 2022.

"Cincinnati World Cinema shows films that we think will educate and entertain the community," said founder and President Tim Swallow. "Nobody Famous maintains our 22-year tradition of exhibiting important films that would otherwise bypass Cincinnati. In this documentary and in person, you will encounter a genuine, opinionated, feisty, funny and outgoing woman who exemplifies a 'life well lived,' entertaining music lovers and empowering other musicians."

Following the disbanding of the Pozo-Seco Singers, Pie continued touring and recording as a solo artist and songwriter whose compositions have been recorded by the likes of Bette Midler, Mickey Gilley, The Oak Ridge Boys, Tanya Tucker, John Conlee and more. She also produced and co-produced several of Don Williams' early solo single records. Pie is a 2015 inductee into the National Traditional Country Music Hall of Fame and is currently the CEO and head of A&R for PuffBunny Records.

On Sunday, October 22, Pie will lead a type of improvisational songwriters' workshop she calls a "song swarm," and will later perform as a special guest of the Queen City Balladeers at Leo Coffeehouse in Norwood. The Queen City Balladeers is a volunteer organization of local folk and roots musicians who gather each Sunday.

Pie's upcoming appearances in Cincinnati were the idea of local filmmaker and folk musician Dale Farmer, who met her at the Southeast Regional Folk Alliance (SERFA) Conference in 2022, where Pie's documentary and Farmer's own movie, "The Mountain Minor," were shown. Farmer will moderate the Q&A at Cincinnati World Cinema and will introduce Pie at the Leo Coffeehouse event.

"For Pie, music is not a means for fame or self-promotion but rather, a gift of joy and beauty," Farmer said. "Her documentary took me back to my 1960s childhood. It's a story told with a backdrop of significant historical events relative to the folk movement of the time. It was compelling and moving and I can't wait to help share it in Cincinnati."

Taylor Pie will appear at Cincinnati World Cinema, 719 Race Street, on Saturday, October 21, following the screening of "Nobody Famous" at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $8 and $10 in advance, $12 and $15 at the door. For more information, visit CincyWorldCinema.org or call (859) 957-3456.

Pie will perform and lead a songwriters' "song swarm" workshop with Queen City Balladeers at the Leo Coffeehouse at Zion United Church of Christ, Indian Mound Avenue at Montgomery Road in Norwood on Sunday, October 22. The "song swarm" will take place from 5:15-6:00 p.m. Her performance will take place 8:15-9:00 p.m. Admission is free for members and $5 for nonmembers for the workshop and $5 for the performance. For more information, see queencityballadeers.org.




