Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra And Miami University Of Ohio Announce New CSO Brass Institute

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with Miami University of Ohio, announced its inaugural Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute, directed by Associate Principal Trumpet for the CSO and Adjunct Professor of Trumpet at Miami University Doug Lindsay.

The Institute will offer two intensive, high-level instruction programs for advanced students of brass instruments, led by musicians from the CSO brass section and Miami University brass faculty. The first Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute will take place June 6-13, 2022 at Miami University's Oxford campus.

The High School Scholars Program, designed for advanced high school brass players, is a week-long intensive program for students looking to refine technique, elevate musicianship, network, and perform in the region. High school students who live in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and East Central Indiana are eligible to audition for the program. Selected students will work with their professional counterparts to practice the fundamentals of high-level brass playing while exploring the world of brass chamber music. In addition to training, students will be given the opportunity to participate in other enrichment activities, such as attending live rehearsals with the CSO.

The pre-professional Orchestral Training Fellowship, designed for brass players ages 18-28, will prepare musicians to audition for positions in major orchestras around the world. The fellowship will provide high level instruction and mentoring from professional musicians, daily coaching sessions, mock auditions, masterclasses on a variety of audition and job retention topics, and ensemble performance opportunities in Oxford and Cincinnati-area venues.

"Our goal is to provide access to instruction at the highest level," said Founder and Director of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute, Doug Lindsay. "For the High School Scholars Program, we want students of all backgrounds to have top-notch music opportunities. For the Orchestral Training Fellowship Program, we want fellows to leave with a clear idea of what it takes to obtain and retain a position in a major orchestra. This is how we prepare young players for success."

Photo credit: Mark Lyons