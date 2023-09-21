Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Announces The Release Of JOY!

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra releases JOY! featuring live holiday pops performances led by John Morris Russell.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

The Cincinnati Pops announced the release of its newest recording, JOY!, led by Cincinnati Pops Conductor John Morris Russell. JOY! will feature recordings of live performances from the Orchestra's popular Holiday Pops programs, including a diverse and eclectic collection of favorite holiday classics in new arrangements.

The latest release will include a new recording of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's “Christmas Overture,” which is complemented with creative new takes on traditional melodies like “Silent Night” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” folk tunes like “Mis zeh Hidlik” and “The Ukrainian Bell Carol,” as well as contemporary songs like “Blue Christmas” featuring singer and trombonist Aubrey Logan.

“We've put together an eclectic album of favorite carols and songs in snappy new arrangements that promises to liven up any gathering,” said Russell. “It's what we love to do at the Pops—sharing the holiday spirit and bringing folks together through inspirational music, performed with virtuosity and panache. All of the music on this album was inspired by the hundreds of holiday recordings I've collected over the years. Though all of the tracks represent beloved traditional tunes, the arrangements are anything but traditional, and we can't wait to share JOY! with everyone this holiday season.”

JOY! extends the Orchestra's prolific recording legacy, which includes more than 200 commercial recordings that have sold over 10 million copies worldwide. It also adds to the Cincinnati Pops' tradition of holiday recordings, which began with its 1990 album Christmas with the Pops led by Erich Kunzel. JOY! is the Pops' fifth holiday album and the seventh Pops album led by Russell. In 2012, the Cincinnati Pops released Home for the Holidays, the first recording on the Orchestra's own Fanfare Cincinnati label. In 2015, the Pops released American Originals, which received widespread acclaim for its reimagining of the Stephen Foster songbook, followed by the release of American Originals: 1918, which received a Grammy Award nomination for “Best Classical Compendium.” Other Pops albums with Russell include Superheroes! (2013), Carnival of the Animals (2014), and Voyage (2019).

JOY! will be available on all streaming platforms beginning on November 17, 2023. A limited run of vinyl LPs will be sold exclusively at Holiday Pops concerts December 8-10 at Music Hall.



RELATED STORIES - Cincinnati

1
Cincinnatis Vocal Arts Ensemble Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup Photo
Cincinnati's Vocal Arts Ensemble Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup

Cincinnati’s Vocal Arts Ensemble (VAE), led by Music Director and Grammy Award-winning artist Craig Hella Johnson, has announced its 2023-2024 season. Learn more about the lineup here!

2
RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Comes to Aronoff Center in April 2024 Photo
RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Comes to Aronoff Center in April 2024

RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles will take you on an electrifying journey through the eras with Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour as well as all of your other Beatle’s favorites! The popular theatrical concert comes to the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Learn more about the show and how to attend here!

3
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION to Open The Childrens Theatre of Cincinnatis 23-24 Ma Photo
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION to Open The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 23-24 MainStage Season

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 23-24 MainStage Season opens with THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION at the Taft Theatre October 14-23, 2023.

4
New Grant Program Gives High Schools Opportunity to Perform THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN Photo
New Grant Program Gives High Schools Opportunity to Perform THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN

The Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF), The Music Man Foundation (TMMF) and Music Theatre International (MTI) announced a special partnership that will give up to ten high schools a unique opportunity to perform the new, revised version of “The Unsinkable Molly Brown”. Learn more here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

Cincinnati SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Aronoff Center (2/23-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Cincinnati Music Theatre (11/03-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (2/17-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aladdin
Aronoff Center (11/14-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# J.S. Bach’s St. Matthew Passion
University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
The Carnegie (2/02-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweet Charity
University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) (9/28-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (2/17-2/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Match Game
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (4/13-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Everybody
University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) (10/05-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You