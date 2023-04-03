Cincinnati Music & Wellness Coalition Announces New Board Members

Cincinnati Music & Wellness Coalition (CMWC) has announced the appointment of Ms. Carolyn Karageorges, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center; Mr. Marcellus Harris, Assistant Commodity Manager, Poultry, The Kroger Company; and Mr. Brad Martin, Associate Director, Care Innovation and Community Improvement Program, University of Cincinnati, to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Karageorges has served as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center since 2018. She holds a BBA in Accounting and Finance from the University of Cincinnati and is a Certified Public Accountant. In addition, she serves on the Board of Trustees at the Summit Country Day School and the Executive Leadership Committee of the American Heart Association Ball

Mr. Harris has been the Assistant Commodity Manager, Poultry for The Kroger Company since 2015. He holds both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Louisville and Western Kentucky University, respectively. In addition, as a Master Gardener Volunteer in good standing through the Ohio State University Master Gardener Volunteer program, he maintains a garden plot in Ault Park, Cincinnati, as part of their Adopt-a-Plot program.

Mr. Martin, a Cincinnati native, and Xavier University alumnus has worked as the Associate Director, Care Innovation and Community Improvement Program at UC Health since 2022. Prior to that, he served in the United States Army in multiple leadership positions as an aviation officer and helicopter pilot. He is also involved in his community as a member of the Board of Directors for Give Back Cincinnati and Commonwealth Artists Student Theater, (CAST) as well as a mentor for students and veterans through Xavier University and veterati.com.

According to Ms. Arlene de Silva, Chief Executive Officer at CMWC, "It is a great honor to announce these appointments. Ms. Karageorges, Mr. Harris, and Mr. Martin have decades of leadership experience in healthcare and corporate wellness programs. Their industry knowledge aligns with CMWC's strategic priority of achieving health outcomes through recreational music-making by serving populations such as individuals in mental health recovery, with substance abuse disorders, children, at-risk youth, and employee wellness groups."