Cincinnati Music Venues Join #SaveOurStages National Effort

The National Independent Venue Association started a movement called #SaveOurStages and many area stages are joining the cause, Local 12 reports. With no end to the shutdown in sight, stages across the country and looking to legislators for financial support.

Dan McCabe, co-owner of the Woodward Theater and MOTR Pub, said it is lobbying for specific financial support and changes to the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

"Once we're allowed to operate, it'll be under diminished capacity and our ability to pull in the revenue to sustain even the performances and the staffing is going to be very difficult."

More than 1,200 independent venues are asking legislators for help because it is more than just the music industry that is impacted.

Join in the #SaveOurStages cause at NIVA's website HERE.





