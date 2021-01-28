Cincinnati Ballet Announces BALLET IN THE PARK
Cincinnati Ballet has announced a season of outdoor performances, Ballet in the Park. The performances will take place May 21-23, 2021 at Seasongood Pavilion.
Join in for a free (or pay what you wish), socially distanced production at Seasongood Pavilion at Eden Park.
The performance dates are as follows:
Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:00 pm
Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm
Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 7:00 pm
Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Learn more at https://cballet.org/ballet-in-the-park/