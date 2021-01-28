Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cincinnati Ballet Announces BALLET IN THE PARK

The performances will take place May 21-23, 2021 at Seasongood Pavilion.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Cincinnati Ballet has announced a season of outdoor performances, Ballet in the Park. The performances will take place May 21-23, 2021 at Seasongood Pavilion.

Join in for a free (or pay what you wish), socially distanced production at Seasongood Pavilion at Eden Park.

Reservations Open in March.

The performance dates are as follows:

Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm

Learn more at https://cballet.org/ballet-in-the-park/


