CAPA to Host Comedian Grace Helbig In The Lincoln Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CAPA will welcome comedian Grace Helbig on her Let Me Get This Off My Chest Tour, fresh off a sold-out month at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, to the Lincoln Theatre on Thursday, November 13, at 7:30 pm.

At 37 years old Grace was diagnosed with breast cancer. No family history, no pre-existing conditions. It was a darkly humorous adventure, to say the least.

"Let Me Get This Off My Chest" reveals lessons and confessions from her "journey" into the wild world of cancer treatment.