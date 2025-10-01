Aronoff Center to Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thirty years ago, the Aronoff Center for the Arts opened its doors in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, ushering in a new era for the city’s cultural and civic life. Since late October 1995, the Aronoff Center has welcomed nearly 12.5 million people to more than 17,500 performances and events, becoming one of the region’s most visited and beloved destinations for the arts. The Aronoff Center is managed and operated by the not-for-profit Cincinnati Arts Association, which also manages Music Hall.

The Aronoff Center’s impact has extended far beyond its stages and galleries. As a cornerstone of Cincinnati’s downtown revitalization, the Center has fueled the local economy by drawing millions of visitors into the city core. Guests dining in restaurants, staying in hotels, and shopping nearby have helped generate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity, making the Aronoff both a cultural beacon and an economic engine for the region.

This season, the Aronoff Center celebrates its 30th Anniversary with the theme EXPLORE – CONNECT – BELONG: a reflection of its mission to inspire curiosity and creativity, bring people together, and make the arts accessible to all.

The Center’s success is anchored in its three performance spaces—Procter & Gamble Hall, Jarson-Kaplan Theater, and Fifth Third Bank Theater—alongside the acclaimed Weston Art Gallery, which has introduced thousands of visitors to cutting-edge contemporary art by local, national, and International Artists. Together, these venues form a dynamic cultural hub that blends Broadway blockbusters and world-class dance with theater, concerts, comedy, community events, arts education programs, and visual art exhibitions that capture the human spirit and spark conversation.

The Aronoff Center is home to some of the region’s most acclaimed resident companies, including Cincinnati Ballet; Cincinnati Music Theatre; Cincinnati Playwrights Initiative; Exhale Dance Tribe; First Financial Bank Broadway in Cincinnati, presented by TriHealth; Mutual Dance Theatre; and Revolution Dance Theatre. Together, these companies bring a wide spectrum of artistry to the Aronoff’s stages.

As part of the 30th Anniversary celebration, the Aronoff Center has teamed with local distiller Willow Run Custom Bourbons to create an exclusive Aronoff anniversary bourbon available to purchase at Willow Run Custom Bourbons, located at 645 Walnut Street. A portion of the proceeds from every bottle will support the mission of the Cincinnati Arts Association through its “Bottle for a Cause” program. Guests are invited to raise a glass to three decades of unforgettable performances, thought-provoking visual art, and transformative community impact.

“Over the last three decades, the Aronoff Center has not only shaped Cincinnati’s cultural identity, but also contributed powerfully to the renaissance and continuing vitality of downtown,” said Steve Loftin, President & CEO, Cincinnati Arts Association. “The Aronoff is more than a venue – it’s a gathering place where people can explore their passions, connect with others, and truly feel a sense of belonging. We invite audiences to join us for extraordinary experiences this season as we celebrate the Aronoff’s 30th Anniversary!”

Looking ahead, the Aronoff Center remains committed to nurturing artists, engaging our community, and fueling both the creative and economic energy of Cincinnati for decades to come.