Alton Brown Live BEYOND THE EATS Comes to the Aronoff Center in 2022

Television personality, author, and Food Network star Alton Brown has announced Alton Brown Live - Beyond The Eats (www.altonbrownlive.com) will visit the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM as part of Cincinnati Arts Association's 2021-22 Season. Brown created a new form of entertainment - the live culinary variety show - with his "Edible Inevitable Tour" and "Eat Your Science," which played in over 200 cities (including Cincinnati) with more than 350,000 fans in attendance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org and (513) 621-ARTS [2787]. For Group Sales, call (513) 977-4157. Due to the pandemic, the Aronoff Center Ticket Office is closed for in-person sales until further notice. Ticket prices: $125 VIP • $65 • $50 • $35. Fans who purchase the VIP Experience will be invited to attend Alton Brown's sound check followed by an intimate Q&A session. Prices subject to change. Applicable services fees may apply.

Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He warns: "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers... think twice."

Brown has a knack for mixing together science, music, and food in to two hours of pure entertainment. "Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV."

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer, and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. There are two James Beard awards with Brown's name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there's a coveted Peabody awarded for Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013. In his spare time, he's working on his ninth book on food and cooking.

Information about Alton Brown or the Beyond The Eats tour can be found on Facebook: /altonbrown; Twitter: @altonbrown; Instagram: @altonbrown; or use the tour hashtag #AltonBrownLive.

Those with an appetite for more Alton Brown can find additional show and ticketing information at www.altonbrownlive.com.