SEASON FINALE: PELTOKOSKI & KAVAKOS Comes to HK Phil

Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphony is a true 20th century thriller. It is dark, compelling and under the baton of the superb young Finnish maestro Tarmo Peltokoski, it’ll keep you on the edge of your seat. Tchaikovsky’s great Violin Concerto, played by a legend among living violinists: the incomparable Leonidas Kavakos.

Performances run June 30 - July 1.

Programme

SIBELIUS Finlandia

TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony no. 10

The concert runs approximately 2 hours with an intermission.

For standard tickets, the general public can enjoy up to 15% off, while Club Bravo members are entitled up to an exclusive 30% off for ticket purchases.



