Qinqiang Comes to Hong Kong This Month

The Chinese Culture Festival 2025 will feature a powerful showcase of Qinqiang opera, performed by Xi’an’s prestigious Youth Experimental Troupe, in a rare mainland‑to‑Hong Kong cultural exchange spotlighting northwestern Chinese performing arts. The event will run July 4-5, 2025.

Qinqiang, often hailed as “China’s oldest rock ’n’ roll”, originates from Zhou–period Xi’an and is celebrated for its “howling” vocal style and dynamic percussion marks. The medium‑to‑large‑scale production features award–winning artists from Xi’an, blending ancient vocal traditions with modern theatrical staging.

The Festival presents two major performances at Hong Kong’s Ko Shan Theatre (New Wing Auditorium), complete with Chinese and English surtitles:

“Returning to Jingzhou” – July 4, 2025 (Friday) at 7:30 pm

“Zhou Ren on the Way Home” – July 5, 2025 (Saturday) at 7:30 pm

Additionally, on July 3 (Thu) at 7:30 pm, there’ll be a meet‑the‑artists talk titled “The Beauty of Qinqiang Opera”, featuring the troupe’s stars and a cultural expert. No ticket is required, but registration is needed.

