Hong Kong Philharmonic Reveals Lineup For the Festive Season

Celebrate the holiday season with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, who has announced its lineup for the coming months. From Christmas to New Year, the HK Phil will present a line up led by conductors Nicholas Buc, Paolo Bortolameolli and Benjamin Northey. The series of concerts will take place from late December 2023 to early January 2024 in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, ensuring every audience an unforgettable musical experience.

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Live In Concert (22 & 23 December)

Step into a world of magic and adventure with a live performance of Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas . “This is Halloween! This is Halloween! Pumpkins scream in the dead of night.” Boys and girls, beware! But wait – isn’t this Christmas? The captivating story of Pumpkin King Jack Skellington's attempt to take over the holiday season by kidnapping Santa Claus will come to life on the big screen.

These wonderful concerts will be conducted by Nicholas Buc, an award-winning composer, arranger and highly sought after conductor for live film concerts. Come experience Tim Burton’s timeless holiday classic, with Grammy-winning composer Danny Elfman’s score performed live by the HK Phil with the film playing on the screen.

“Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Live In Concert” will be held on 22 December 2023 (Fri) at 8PM and 23 December (Sat) at 3PM and 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. The matinee performance belongs to the Swire Saturday Family Series. Tickets priced at HK$480, $380, $280 and $200 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

Artist

Nicholas Buc, conductor

Nicholas Buc is an award-winning composer, conductor and arranger with over 20 years of experience in the music industry. He has composed music for film, television and the concert hall, with some of his work being screened at festivals and theatres around Australia, Asia and the US. As the recipient of the prestigious Brian May Scholarship, he completed a Master’s degree in Scoring for Film and Multimedia at New York University, receiving the Elmer Bernstein Award for Film Scoring.

