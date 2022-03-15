Wade Dooley Commissioned to Write New Play About the Life of Senator Everett McKinley Dirksen

The Dirksen Congressional Center has commissioned a new work from native Illinois playwright Wade Dooley concerning Senator Everett McKinley Dirksen; his life; and his legacy as one of the most unique and impactful figures in modern political history.

"Dirksen's story is one of true American idealism: He was born a person of relatively no significance, but he died a person of extraordinary significance through lifelong acts of hard work, perseverance, quality of character, humility, and a healthy dose of good fortune," said Dirksen Congressional Center Executive Director Tiffany White. Adding: "Dirksen's example of civility, leadership, and human decency in the face of great national challenges is truly a lesson for the ages. America is always at its best when principled leaders enter into public life, and we are thrilled to have Wade, another Illinois son, writing this piece that will renew and retell a powerful American story for generations young and old."

A thespian at heart, Dirksen took to the US Senate as it was a stage, and he advanced legislative interests through the art of oratory and thoughtful persuasion. In his own time, Dirksen earned for himself the unofficial title of "The Uncrowned King of The Senate," as he became the full personal embodiment of the institution during a unique time in our nation's history.

Dirksen grew to be a national celebrity not only for his title, but also for his skill and his larger-than-life personality. For his indispensable role in passing The Civil Rights Act of 1964, Dirksen was featured on the cover of TIME Magazine alongside a bannered description of the bill as a product of principle and compromise.

Dooley's work was most recently seen at Bay Street Theatre in 2019 with The Prompter, directed by Scott Schwartz and starring Tovah Feldshuh. He is an alumnus of Running Deer Theatre Lab, Goodspeed's Johnny Mercer Writers Grove, and Finger Lake's Musical Theatre Festival's The PiTCH. Wade is represented by Katie Lynch at Boals, Winnett, and Associates. He is a graduate of Bradley University and a resident of New Jersey. @thewadedooley.

The now untitled work is expected to be completed in Spring of 2022.