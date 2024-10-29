WE WILL ROCK YOU to be Presented for One Night Only by The Beautiful City Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Beautiful City Project has revealed the cast of WE WILL ROCK YOU, its yearly fundraising effort to plan a full year's worth of content designed to raise funds and awareness for hyper-local Chicago charities & non-profits in need. Proceeds from their Silent Auction will go to the terrific Chicago organization Season of Concern.

To be held at the gorgeous McGrath Family Performing Arts Center in Wilmette, IL, the evening will feature an all-star cast, led by Nick Druzbanski (Paramount's SCHOOL OF ROCK) as Galileo, Carisa Gonzalez (Writers Theatre's ONCE) as Scaramouche, Maddison Denault (Kokandy's CRUEL INTENTIONS) as Killer Queen, Max DeTogne (Blank Theatre's ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY) as Khashoggi, Teddy Gales (Marriott's 1776) as Buddy, J Alan Bishop (Theo's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC) as Brit and Bella Blackshaw (Oil Lamp's GIFT OF THE MAGI) as Oz.

The ensemble features Abi McKenzie (Chicago's THE POLAR EXPRESS), Campbell Krausen (Marriott's THE SOUND OF MUSIC), Britain Gebhardt (Kokandy's INTO THE WOODS), Abby Denault (Surging Films and Theatrics' ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW), Rachel Carreras (Paramount's BRIGHTER FUTURES), Marisa DiBennardi (Monroe Park Theatre's CARRIE), Sophie Smekens (Uptown Music Theatre's LES MISERABLES), Caitlyn Cerza (Kokandy's ALICE BY HEART), Allison Rose Macknick (Blank Theatre's PROMISES, PROMISES), Katherine Abel (International Lyric Academy's LES MISERABLES), Demie Anderson (Raue's DIARY OF A WIMPY KID), Aurora Boe (International Lyric Academy's LES MISERABLES), Rae Robeson (Writers Theatre's THE BAND'S VISIT), Kelcy Taylor (Red Twist's BOTTLE FLY), Victor Lopez (Kokandy's ALICE BY HEART), Joe Grudt (Surging Films & Theatrics' A BRONX TALE), Joel Arreola (Kokandy's SWEENEY TODD), Ramman Takhsh (Lyric Theatre of Illinois' THE WILD PARTY), Xavier Resto (TBCP's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR), Andrew Baker (Metropolis' CINDERELLA), Sarah Donofrio (Canterbury Summer Theatre's DAMES AT SEA), and Maddie Topliff (Gaelic Park Players' FACTORY GIRLS).

The production is Directed & Music Directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, National Tour of John Doyle's staging of Sweeney Todd, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.).

Maya Lee serves as Choreographer, with Katie Nowak as Assistant Director, Abi McKenzie as Assistant Music Director, Aurora Boe as Dance Captain, and Alex Umekubo as Stage Manager.

Benjamin Weiss serves as Associate Producer, and Elizabeth Bushell serves as Lead Producer.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT

is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Tickets are on sale now, with General Admission tickets priced at $25, with a $50 Early Bird VIP ADD-ON Option that includes swag, a pre-show reception, and an exclusive post-show talk back with members of the company. Tickets can be found at www.thebeautifulcityproject.com/shows-and-tickets

CONTENT DISCLAIMER: Please note that WE WILL ROCK YOU might melt your face off with all its rock-n-roll with our live band. Please consult your doctor before buying a ticket. Your doctor is probably already coming to the show, though...

Monday, November 25th

7:30pm

McGrath Family Performing Arts Center

1100 Laramie Ave

Wilmette, IL 60091

