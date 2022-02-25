VIDEO: Nick Duckart Talks Bringing COME FROM AWAY To Chicago

Come From Away is now in Chicago through March 6th, 2022. Watch in the video below as Nick Duckart who plays Kevin J and others talks about bringing a bit of Gander to the Windy City.

Come From Away is the breathtaking new musical, written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, in a stunning production from Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

The cast is led by Marika Aubrey (Lincoln Center's South Pacific), Kevin Carolan (Disney's Newsies), Harter Clingman (Peter and The Starcatcher), Nick Duckart (In the Heights), Chamblee Ferguson, Sharriese Hamilton, Christine Toy Johnson (The Music Man), Julie Johnson (Memphis), James Earl Jones II (The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess), Julia Knitel (Beautiful), Andrew Samonsky (South Pacific), Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit), Jenny Ashman, Jane Bunting, Amelia Cormack, Aaron Michael Ray, Kilty Reidy and Brandon Springman.