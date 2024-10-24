Lyric Opera Of Chicago Reveals Special Events In Conjunction With BLUE Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson's Blue, onstage at Lyric Opera of Chicago from November 16 to December 1, tells the powerful story of a Black family facing personal tragedy and systemic injustice. Its emotionally charged score explores themes of race, justice, and family, providing audiences with a reflection on societal struggles.

In conjunction with Blue's Chicago premiere, Lyric Unlimited, Lyric's Learning & Civic Engagement department, is presenting a series of events that invite the public into spaces of reflection, healing, and dialogue. These experiences — ranging from musical and meditative sessions to thought-provoking discussions — extend beyond the opera performance, creating opportunities for the community to engage with Blue's themes in new and impactful ways.

"Art has the power to engage and transform," says Sheran Goodspeed Keyton, Director of Civic Engagement at Lyric. "By extending our programming beyond the mainstage production of Blue, we create pathways for deeper connections within the community. Each event serves as a vital space for healing, conversation, and self-exploration, allowing participants to reflect on the opera's themes while fostering a sense of unity and support among one another."

Of Thee I Sing! Songs of Love and Justice

Lyric Unlimited's Artist-in-Residence Karen Slack presents Of Thee I Sing! Songs of Love and Justice on Tuesday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m. in the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Grand Foyer. The first in a three-recital series, Slack is joined by pianist Kamilla Arku and visual designer Angela L. Owens. This powerful program, created in response to George Floyd's murder, features Langston Hughes's The Kids Who Die and works by H.T. Burleigh, Undine Smith Moore, and others, exploring love and justice. A post-recital discussion with the artists will follow. Tickets are available now at lyricopera.org/Of-Thee-I-Sing.

Tonika Johnson Exhibition: Thoughts on Parenthood, Belonging, and Alternative Spaces

From November 13 to December 1, Lyric presents an exhibition by artist and activist Tonika Johnson, featuring three impactful art projects throughout the Lyric lobby. Thoughts on Parenthood is an interactive arts initiative that collects personal stories from Chicago parents, highlighting their dreams and challenges. Belonging focuses on the experiences of young people of color navigating racial profiling, while Alternative Spaces showcases how Black youth create free spaces to foster community and resilience.

For the opening night event of Blue on Saturday, November 16, audience members can use promo code BLUEVIP for a special $125 ticket. The evening begins with welcome drinks at 4:00 p.m., followed by a walking tour of Johnson's exhibition hosted by Lyric Unlimited Artist-in-Residence Karen Slack at 4:30 p.m., and a reception presented by Luella's Southern Kitchen and specialty desserts provided by Brown Sugar Bakery at 5:00 p.m. The program also includes the Shades of Blue pre-opera talk featuring Antonio C. Cuyler and Dr. Naomi André at 6:00 p.m., leading into the Chicago premiere of Blue at 7:30 p.m. In addition to the opening night, the exhibit will be open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. on November 13, 19, 20 and 26.

The RESET with Davin Youngs

On Friday, November 15, Lyric Opera of Chicago's Music That Heals series kicks off with The RESET, a transformative sound healing experience led by artist Davin Youngs. Part of a series designed to calm, restore, and heal through the power of music, this immersive event combines improvisational singing, electronic beats, and sound healing instruments to create a unique space for relaxation and rejuvenation.

The RESET offers participants a chance to carve out their own healing spaces, serving as a counterbalance to the pain and family trauma portrayed in Blue. This restorative experience is designed not only for those attending the opera, but also for the broader community, creating a sacred environment for reflection. Tickets are $20.

Blue Opera Insights: A Deeper Look at Race and Justice

On November 18, Lyric Unlimited's Scholar-in-Residence Dr. Antonio C. Cuyler moderates an important panel discussion on Blue at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, as part of Lyric's ongoing Opera Insights series. Featuring leading voices on police violence and accountability—including Yohance Lacour, Maira Khwaja, and Jamie Kalven from the Invisible Institute, and Olivia Obineme of Public Narrative — the discussion will delve into the painful realities at the heart of Blue and the ongoing fight for justice. This free event, followed by a talkback with Blue's principal artists, requires advance registration.

Gen Z in Action: Art, Activism, Advocacy and Advancement

On Saturday, November 23, Gen Z in Action: Art, Activism, Advocacy and Advancement will feature emerging Black arts leaders in conversation about the future of the arts, drawing on themes from Blue. Moderated by Lyric's Anthony Jones, the panel will feature nonprofit leaders Kylie Davis, Empirical Research Fellow at Kellogg School of Management; Ronnie Taylor Jr., Youth Culture Coordinator at Center on Halsted; and Zakiya Collier, STEM Coordinator at the Chicago Urban League. Together, they will explore themes of identity, belonging, and how the arts can address systemic issues. The event will conclude with a discussion curated by Kennedy-King College students and current and retired officials from the Chicago Police Department.

D-Composed Presents D-Compressed

On Sunday, December 1, D-Composed, a Black chamber music collective, will host D-Compressed, a meditative musical experience that complements the closing performance of Blue. Part of Lyric's Music That Heals series, this intimate event blends yoga with chamber music, featuring works by Black classical composers fused with hip-hop, rap, jazz and gospel. Through live performances and guided meditations, D-Compressed invites participants to process the emotional weight of Blue's narrative while engaging with the healing power of music.

Just as Blue delves into a family's struggle with systemic injustice, D-Compressed provides a safe space for attendees to confront their own emotions, find solace, and connect with their personal stories. This experience detoxifies negative energies, creating room for positive flow, ease, and enlightenment—mirroring the themes of healing and unity that are central to Blue. By fostering a collective moment of reflection, the program highlights the role of art in supporting emotional and communal renewal. Tickets are $20.

Shades of Blue Pre-Opera Talk Series

The Shades of Blue pre-opera talks, presented as in-depth discussions, offer a chance to delve into Blue's key themes before each performance. Led by Lyric Unlimited Scholar-in-Residence, Dr. Antonio C. Cuyler, these talks feature prominent voices from Chicago's civic and academic communities, drawing connections between the opera's portrayal of Black family life and contemporary social issues such as violence prevention, incarceration, and systemic injustice. Blue ticket holders are invited to participate in these free discussions, which take place an hour before each performance.

Pre-Opera Talks

Saturday, November 16: An extended 1-hour conversation, beginning at 6:00 p.m., with Dr. Cuyler and Dr. Naomi André, renowned musicologist and author of the seminal book Black Opera: History, Power, Engagement, discussing Blue's themes in the broader context of music and social justice.



Wednesday, November 20: Artist and activist Tonika Johnson will explore Chicago's social divides and the connections to identity and belonging in Blue.



Friday, November 22: Dr. Franklin Cosey-Gay, director of University of Chicago Medicine's Violence Recovery Program, will address violence prevention and public health issues as they relate to the family's challenges in Blue.



Tuesday, November 26: Dr. Cuyler will join representatives from the Illinois Prison Project to discuss incarceration and advocacy, building on conversations started earlier this season around Beethoven's Fidelio.



Sunday, December 1: Chicago Police Lieutenant Jermaine Harris will join WFMT host LaRob K. Rafael for a discussion on community-based violence prevention and policing, connecting Blue's themes to current reform efforts.



For more information on Blue and all of these related special events, visit lyricopera.org/blue.

