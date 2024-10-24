Joffrey Ballet Welcomes New Women's Board President Farissa Knox

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Greg Cameron, President and CEO of The Joffrey Ballet, and Anne Kaplan, Board Chair, have announced the appointment of Farissa Knox as the new President of the Joffrey Women’s Board. Named one of Crains Chicago Business 2024 Notable Black Leaders, Knox joined the Joffrey Women’s Board in the spring of 2019. In 2020, she became Co-Chair of Joffrey Women’s Board Crisis Stabilization and Membership Committees. Knox was elected to the Joffrey Board of Directors in 2021, and in 2023, she served as Co-Chair for the highest-grossing Women’s Board Luncheon in the event’s history.

“Farissa’s incredible energy, pioneering ideas, and sharp eye for philanthropic and strategic planning make her the ideal choice to helm the next chapter of the Joffrey Women’s Board,” said Cameron. “The Women’s Board represents a dynamic cohort of women who prove time and time again that their dreams for the Joffrey, and the many communities we serve, can become realities.”

"It is an honor to welcome Farissa as the next Joffrey Women’s Board President," adds Kaplan. “A connector and innovator, Farissa’s smart insights and strong leadership will be pivotal in increasing the impact of Women’s Board’s artistic, educational, and community-driven initiatives."

Knox said, "My involvement with the Joffrey began in 2014 when my two-year-old daughter started taking Academy classes. The quality of care from her teachers and the joy I witnessed in my daughter inspired me to help make ballet inviting to everyone. My enthusiasm for the Joffrey's mission and the people who make up this valuable organization has only grown as I have become more deeply involved."

During Knox’s tenure as a Women’s Board member, The Joffrey Women's Board has made remarkable advancements including increasing the Kathy Smith Memorial Scholarship for Community Engagement Programs in the south side Marcus Garvey Elementary School from $5,000 to $10,000; raising over $55,000 in support of Midsummer Night's Dream in 2024 and over $50,000 for Anna Karenina in 2023 via the Women's Board En Pointe initiative; supporting the free-for-all Joffrey Celebration performances in Millennium Park in 2023 and 2024; doubling its Women’s Night attendance; and expanding partnerships with Max Mara and Robert's Pizza and Dough Company.

Knox will serve on the Joffrey Women’s Board alongside Executive Committee members Cheryl Tama Oblander, First Vice President; Jessica Jecmen, Second Vice President; Johanna Ferguson, Second Vice President; Heather Martin, Secretary; and Jenelle Chalmers, Treasurer; Ms. Carolyn A. Blessing, Member at Large; and Linda Curtis O'Bannon, MD, Member at Large.

ABOUT FARISSA KNOX

Farissa Knox is an author, producer, and 20-year marketing executive. In 2008, Knox started her first company, RLM, a full-service advertising agency that specialized in integrated marketing, advertising, and communications, where she served as CEO until 2023. In addition to founding RLM, Knox launchedWhatRUWearing (WRUW) Productions in 2012, focused on producing original television shows and films, such as the reality series PRGirl, about young women in major markets living and working in the world of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle public relations. WRUW is currently in development for their first scripted series basedon Knox’s first book. Her self-published memoir Love, Sex and Friendship: In No Particular Order captures Knox’s twenties working, living, and loving in New York City. Knox currently serves as the President of COACT Agency, a creative and digital marketing firm founded by Billy Dec in 2017 that specializes in brand development, storytelling, experiential, and digital strategy. Knox serves on several nonprofit boards, including The Joffrey Ballet, Cause Strategy Partners, Mikva Challenge, and True Chicago. Knox currently lives in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood with her two daughters.

