Uptown Music Theater Announces BRAND NEW DAY Cabaret and Casting

The performance will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Oct. 21, 2021  

Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park announces the cast for its third annual cabaret, Brand New Day. This special performance of Broadway songs celebrates family, friends, community, and inspiration.

The cabaret will be held at the Highland Park Community House, 1991 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. Ticket reservations are general admission. The performance will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Tickets are $20 per person and are now on sale at https://www.umthp.org/tickets

Artists and musicians from Highland Park and surrounding communities share their musical talents in a one-night-only show. Audience members are required to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination.

The cast of Brand New Day includes: Trenton Baker, Julie Buck, Katherine Damisch, Lisa Datz, Jamie Davidson, Lisa Friedman, Henry Gessner, Cathy Glickman, Bill Gordon, Hannah Greenberg, Beth Grosky, Stefanie Guggenheim, Melissa Harrison, Kailey Hopkins, Maddie Jaffe-Richter, Christopher Johnson, Erin Kelley, Aurora Penepacker, Juwon Tyrel Perry, Kevin Pollack, Maisie Rose, Samantha Schiffman, Caroline Schwartz, Evan Smith, Josh Pablo Szabo, Sophie Varones, Korey White, Donnie Williams, and Korinne Yonan.

For more information, please visit www.umthp.org.


