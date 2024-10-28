UIS Performing Arts Center to Hold Auditions for ALMOST, MAINE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The UIS Performing Arts Center will hold auditions for Almost, Maine, an enchanting exploration of love and life set in the almost-magical town of Almost, Maine. On a winter night when the northern lights shimmer, the townsfolk of Almost experience love in strange, unexpected ways.

Almost, Maine takes us on a journey where hearts are broken, mended, and forever changed. Playfully described as "love, but not quite," this production brings together an ensemble of characters across a series of poignant, standalone scenes.Auditions for Almost, Maine will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6-8 p.m. in the UIS Performing Arts Center. Wednesday's auditions will take place in Room PAC 153, while Thursday's will be held in Room PAC 160. No monologue is needed; auditions will involve script readings.

Actors can request a copy of the script by emailing SteveSykes.OSOV@gmail.com and are encouraged to complete an audition form to register: https://forms.uofi.uis.edu/sec/1933948519. Those auditioning must be at least 18 years of age.

About the Production

Almost, Maine is an ensemble piece featuring 19 characters, which can be played by as few as four actors or up to 19, depending on the number and availability of auditionees. The flexible structure allows for a staggered rehearsal schedule, making it possible for a varied group of actors to participate, regardless of time constraints. Rehearsals begin in January, with performances scheduled for March 13-14, 2025, at 7 p.m. and March 15-16, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the UIS Studio Theatre.

Comments