UIS Performing Arts Center Announces Temporary Closures In 2025/26

Sangamon Auditorium and the UIS Studio Theatre, housed within the University of Illinois Springfield's Public Affairs Center building, will temporarily close for an extensive plumbing improvement project that will modernize critical infrastructure in the building. The temporary closure will begin in June 2025.

The work is expected to last approximately 15 months, with a planned reopening in September 2026. This timeline allows for the comprehensive replacement of aging plumbing systems, which are critical to the long-term sustainability of the venue.

Events and performances already announced through May 2025 will proceed as planned, and the UIS Performing Arts Center will remain fully operational through that time.

"We understand the significant role these venues play in our community's cultural and entertainment life," said Bryan Rives, director of the UIS Performing Arts Center. "This decision was not made lightly, but it is a necessary investment. We're committed to ensuring that when Sangamon Auditorium and the UIS Studio Theatre reopen, we will have an outstanding season of quality events for our community to enjoy."

While the two venues will be closed, the work of the UIS Performing Arts Center will continue, including many of the local arts and education programs.

"We recognize that the closure of these two major venues will have a significant impact on the local organizations that call it home," said UIS Chancellor Janet L. Gooch. "We want to thank our community, patrons and partners for their understanding and support during the construction."

Additional information and updates will be posted at UISpac.com and shared through our social media channels.

For questions or further information, please contact the UIS Performing Arts Center at 217-206-6150.

