Tony Kushner and Tracy Baim Will Appear in ANGELS IN AMERICA Post-show Talkbacks at Invictus Theatre Company

Invictus Theatre Company has announced two special talkbacks following Sunday matinee performances of ANGELS IN AMERICA PART TWO: PERESTROIKA. ANGELS IN AMERICA playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner will participate virtually in a talkback moderated by CHICAGO TRIBUNE Chief Theatre Critic Chris Jones following the 12 pm Sunday July 20 performance. Chicago media leader and historian of the city's LGBTQ+ community Tracy Baim will be present on July 13 for an in-person talkback. Craig Duff, Emmy Award–winning video journalist, documentary filmmaker, and actor, will moderate the discussion with Baim.

The talkbacks are free and open to the general public, if space is available after audience members of the day's performance are seated. Please visit www.invictustheatreco.com/kushner for additional information, to purchase tickets to the performance and to be guaranteed a seat at the Kushner talkback.



Tony Kushner is the Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award, and Emmy Award–winning playwright and screenwriter of the groundbreaking two-part epic ANGELS IN AMERICA. In 2003, he wrote the lyrics and book to the musical CAROLINE, OR CHANGE which earned Kushner Tony Award nominations for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. He has collaborated with director Steven Spielberg on the films MUNICH (2005), LINCOLN (2012), WEST SIDE STORY (2021), and THE FABELMANS (2022), which earned him four Academy Award nominations.



The founder of WINDY CITY TIMES and former Publisher of the CHICAGO READER, Tracy Baim is also the author of the book OUT AND PROUD IN CHICAGO: A HISTORY OF THE CITY'S GAY COMMUNITY and author or co-author of several other books chronicling LGBTQ community figures and historical movements. A nationally recognized journalist and author, Baim has been a driving force for LGBTQ+ visibility in media for over three decades. The conversation will be moderated by Craig Duff, Emmy Award–winning video journalist, documentary filmmaker, and actor. The evening benefits Howard Brown Health, with books available for purchase.

Set in New York City in the mid-1980s as the AIDS epidemic was becoming widespread, ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUN APPROACHES and PART TWO: PERESTROIKA each won, in different years, the Tony Award for Best Play. Additionally, MILLENNIUM APPROACHES won the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Invictus Artistic Director Charles Askenaizer is directing. The two parts of the drama are being performed in repertory through September 7, 2025. Tickets for both parts of ANGELS IN AMERICA are on sale now at www.invictustheatreco.com/angels.