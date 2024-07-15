Tim Meadows to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Performances will take place July 18 - 20.

By: Jul. 15, 2024
Tim Meadows will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark: Thursday July 18 / 7:30 PM / $25.00; Friday July 19 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00; Saturday July 20 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00
 

Tim Meadows is an actor, writer & comedian who was one of the longest-running cast members on Saturday Night Live, where he appeared for ten seasons.
 
Tim played "John Glascot" on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs throughout its ten seasons and starred as the same character in Schooled for its two-season run. Meadows also played the school principal in the hit comedy Mean Girls and co-starred with Adam Sandler and Chris Rock in the blockbuster comedies Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.
 
Additionally, Tim costarred with Andy Samberg in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and co-starred with John C Reilly in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. He was seen multiple times in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Office, Miracle Workers, and the lead in No Activity. Tim has also voiced one of the main characters on Bob’s Burgers and starred in hybrid live-action/animated comedy, Son of Zorn alongside fellow SNL alum Jason Sudeikis. Most recently, Tim starred in Poker Face, The Mandalorian and the animated series Digman!
 
Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com
