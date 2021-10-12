Tickets to Go On Sale for THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG in Chicago
What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You’d get THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!
Broadway In Chicago has announced tickets for THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG will go on sale Wednesday, October 13. The Tony Award-winning hit comedy returns to Chicago in a limited seven-week engagement starting December 14, 2021 at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut).
Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces the 'Cornley University Drama Society,' whose members are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.
Entertainment Weekly calls THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG "Hilarious! Non-stop pandemonium." The Huffington Post calls it "The funniest play Broadway has ever seen!" And the New York Post says it's "Broadway's funniest and longest-running play! Nothing is as fall down funny. GO."
The Broadway production of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG opened at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017 and by its closing on January 6, 2019 played 27 previews and 745 performances, making it the 2nd longest running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre. Not yet done with New York, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG officially opened Off-Broadway on February 20, 2019 at New World Stages - Stage 4, where it will resume performances October 15, 2021, after being suspended due to the pandemic. THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG received a Tony Award® for Best Set Design, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is now in its eighth year in the West End and playing on six continents. The producers have avoided Antarctica for fear of a frosty reception.
It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance, and has gone on to play to millions around the world.
Mischief Theatre, led by Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer, was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Chicago production is directed by Matt DiCarlo with original Broadway direction by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costume design by Roberto Surace.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is produced by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Double Gemini Productions / deRoy- Brunish, Damian Arnold / TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions / Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment / Jack Lane / John Yonover, and Lucas McMahon.
For more information, visit www.BroadwayGoesWrong.com