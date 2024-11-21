Tickets to COME FROM AWAY in Chicago to Go On Sale Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The national tour of COME FROM AWAY, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will return to Chicago. COME FROM AWAY returns to Chicago for a limited engagement January 21 – 26, 2025 at the CIBC Theatre.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Returning cast members include Kathleen Cameron, Addison Garner, Andrew Hendrick, Kristin Litzenberg, Erich Schroeder and Andre Williams. The 24-25 touring production of COME FROM AWAY will also feature John Anker Bow, Ryaan Farhadi, Richard Chaz Gomez, Jordan Hayakawa, Tyler Olshansky-Bailon, Hannah-Kathryn Wall, Nick Berke, K. Bernice, Jordan Diggory, Rayna L. Hickman, Sierra Naomi and Justin Phillips.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, directed by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath, tour music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt-Cavett, and casting by The Telsey Office.

The COME FROM AWAY tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Sam Kronhaus and is supported by assistant stage manager Gloria Bontrager-Thomas. The company management team is led by company manager Mackenzie Douglas with assistant company manager Kate Friesen. The tour music director is Sarah Pool Wilhelm.

Tour musicians include Bronwen Chan, McKinley Foster, Gioia Gedicks, Spencer Inch, Logan Mitchell, Tonie Nguyen, Isaiah Smith and Brandon Wong.

Most recently and for the first time in modern American history, the national tour of COME FROM AWAY performed an exclusive live concert version of the show at three military installations, organized by the USO and No Guarantees Productions.

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of COME FROM AWAY is available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai and Grammy Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff & David Hein served as album producers.

