Tickets Now On Sale For LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL at Actors Training Center

Actors Training Center now celebrating its 15th Anniversary, has announced its inaugural holiday musical, Little Women the Musical, based on Louisa May Alcott's celebrated and popular novel, as part of ATC's Musical Theatre Intensive (MTI), running Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec 12 at 6 p.m. Performances take place at the Music Institute of Chicago Evanston, Puth Family Theatre, 1702 Sherman Ave. in Evanston. Tickets are $18 and on sale now at https://events.actorstrainingcenter.org/.

Audiences will witness the timeless tale of the March family sisters and be reminded of the power they have inside, to follow their dreams and rewrite their own endings. This production, inspired by Louisa May Alcott's own family tradition of hanging a curtain in the living room every Monday night to put on a show, keeps connection and imagination at its core, making audiences feel as though they have entered the living room of Orchard House. The cast, in rehearsals since the start of September, is looking forward to sharing this holiday musical based on the classic story to life.

ATC's mission is to ignite passion for the performing arts at all ages and to give students a platform to use their art to effect meaningful change in their communities and the world around them. During the Fall Musical Theatre Intensive, with an ensemble of working professionals, students are trained not just for today's industry, but also for the industry that they will build tomorrow creating a musical that is perfect for the holidays.

"When selecting a piece to work on with young performers it was imperative to me to choose a story with strong female characters. Working with the students at ATC on this piece has been a dream come true!," said Christina Ramirez, director/ ATC's managing director. "Each week, they are tackling new skills such as stage combat, dialect work, ballroom dancing and more. The students even had the opportunity to work with original Little Women Broadway cast member Megan McGinnis to refine their technique and learn about the history of the show."

The cast features fifteen teens from neighborhoods all around Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Sophie Kaegi leads the production as "Jo March." Other cast members includes Connor Butler, Ryan Emperado, Mariel Flickinger, Myra Gallant, Dylan Hartbarger, Jaiden Hsu, Nora Hubert, Hannah Kelley, Ericka Pugliese, Orlagh Reardon, Mia Bijou Rossa, Rossana Takhsh, Megan Trubey, and Matthew Williamson.

The production is led by an all-female artistic team including Carole Dibo (producer), Christina Ramirez (director/choreographer), Kailey Rockwell (musical director), Sabrina Schoenberg (associate director/choreographer) and Jessica Curtis (stage manager).