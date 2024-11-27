Think Floyd is Coming to Raue Center with Tribute to WISH YOU WERE HERE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Raue Center For The Arts will celebrate the music of Pink Floyd with award-winning tribute, Think Floyd USA, set to rock the Raue at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2025, celebrating 20 years as Chicagoland’s longest-running #1 Pink Floyd Tribute!

Think Floyd USA, renowned for its stunningly authentic tribute to the legendary Pink Floyd, presents a mesmerizing celebration of the 50th anniversary of Wish You Were Here. This immersive performance takes fans on a sonic journey through one of rock history’s most iconic albums, capturing the original recording's emotional depth and groundbreaking artistry.

Backed by a state-of-the-art light and laser show, Think Floyd USA recreates every nuance of the album’s masterpieces, including “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Have a Cigar,” and the heartfelt title track, Wish You Were Here. Expect soaring guitar solos, soulful vocals, and atmospheric soundscapes that pay homage to Pink Floyd’s timeless genius.

As the band also weaves in other classics from Floyd’s catalog, this special anniversary performance becomes a complete experience of nostalgia and transcendence, perfect for longtime fans and new generations alike. Don’t miss this one-night-only tribute to a legendary album that continues to resonate 50 years later.

