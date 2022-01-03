Think Floyd is Coming to Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center For The Arts will celebrate the music of Pink Floyd this spring. Chicago's longest-running Pink Floyd tribute, Think Floyd, is set to rock the Raue at 8 p.m. on January 22, 2022!

"When you experience the music of a band like Pink Floyd, you want to celebrate it. You want to be surprised and you want to know that the music is great, that the lights are captivating and that the overall experience will move your emotions," says Raue Center Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "This Think Floyd concert will do that!"

Think Floyd started back in 2004 when the long-running cover band, Igneous Biscuit, decided to focus their set around the most popular material it presented: songs by Pink Floyd. Since 2004, Think Floyd USA has continued to celebrate the music of one of the greatest bands of all time.

Taking inspiration from both the studio recordings and live performances of Pink Floyd, Think Floyd USA is a high-energy show with a little something for everyone, from die-hard fans to those who just love music.

Think Floyd USA celebrates the music of Pink Floyd with a full-production tribute performance that showcases an energetic and phenomenally gifted cast alongside mesmerizing lights and video. Featuring nine passionate musicians and vocalists, Think Floyd USA includes several dedicated founding members who began the journey together in 2004.

Satisfying both those who love the major hits like "Wish You Were Here" and fans craving deep cuts like "Astronomy Domine," Think Floyd USA hits the stage with passion and joy, and often performs albums in their entirety.

Tickets start at $27 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Raue Center now requires masks for all patrons 2+ and proof of vaccination or negative covid test within 72 hours to attend Raue Center shows and events.

For more information visit: rauecenter.org