The World of Edward Gorey Will Come To Life THE UNCANNY ATTIC at the Newport Theater

The camp macabre world of Edward Gorey darkens the doorstep of the Newport Theater in a surreal original theatrical production. "The Uncanny Attic" is an absurdist dark comedy told through puppetry, clowning, ballet, live music and an unhealthy dose of ridiculous deaths. "The Uncanny Attic" is a two-night only event premiering July 18 and 19, 2024, both at 7pm. Newport Theater at 956 W. Newport Ave.

Tickets range $25-$35 and can be found at www.NewportTheater.com or Eventbrite.

The Newport Theater, Lakeview's home for fringe arts and the Chicago Reader's 2nd runner up for 'Best Off-Loop Theater' 2023, is thrilled to announce an original production inspired by the weird and imaginative world of Edward Gorey. "The Uncanny Attic" brings the arts of puppetry, clowning, ballet, live music, and dark comedy to tell a story of a world where catastrophic events happen with utter regularity and its inhabitants, particularly children, are an endangered species.

"The Uncanny Attic" pays homage to Gorey's legendary satire and non-sequitur storytelling with an original script full of Easter eggs of his works and nods to his real-life biography. The story centers around the mysterious attic of an abandoned Colonial house on the cape. Through a series of not-so-random circumstances, the audience is introduced to a doomed cast of characters who each come to a sticky end.

The cast includes veteran performers in several disciplines including co-creators Jennifer Friedrich (Incurable Theater, Redmoon Theater) and Bazuka Joe (Poonie's Cabaret, Newport Theater Camp), along with Meaghan Morris and Tyler Garamella (Hot Clown Company); Connor Konz (LegLand); Eva la Feva (Performer and Artistic Curator Newport Theater); Sunny Haelstorm (Performer/Teaching artist) Jill Summers providing both narration and live music (Ordinary Houses); Ensemble Members Mr. B, Derry-Éire, Lady Ve'Lush and Marla Wyrdand, lights and sound by Drew Cohen and featuring a stop motion animation by Susie Kirkwood with original music by Liam Davis. Poster Illustrations by Ken Gerleve.

"The Uncanny Attic" runs Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19 at 7pm at the Newport Theater at 956 W. Newport Ave. Tickets range from $25-$35 and can be purchased at www.NewportTheater.com

