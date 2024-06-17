The Trap Open Series to Present THE UNDERGROUND SOCIETY FOR MUSIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Trap Open Series will continue its programming with the show The Underground Society for Music. Developed by Chicago artist Austin Lamewona, The Underground Society for Music will play June 29th-30th, 2024 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago.

Tickets are now on sale at trapdoortheatre.com or by calling (773)-384-0494.

The Underground Society for Music is a play with music about a group of musicians fighting to keep their artform alive. In spite of constant threats from government actors to stop for the greater good, they remain determined to succeed.

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Location: Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland St. Chicago, IL 60622

Dates: Saturday, June 29th - Sunday, June 30th, 2024

Curtain Times: Saturday and Sunday at 7:30PM.

Run Time: 120 minutes with a 10 minute intermission.

Tickets: $15. Tickets are currently available at https://trapdoor.ticketleap.com/the-underground-society-for-music/ or by calling (773) 384-0494.

