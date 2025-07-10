The Orion Ensemble Reveals 33rd Season Concert Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Orion Ensemble has announced its 33rd season, a four-concert series filled with beloved classics, new discoveries, forgotten gems and a world premiere. Joining Orion's core musicians—Florentina Ramniceanu, violin; Judy Stone, cello; Kathryne Pirtle, clarinet; and Diana Schmück, piano—are guest artists Stephen Boe, viola, and Mathias Tacke, violin.

Orion performs each concert program at venues spanning the Chicago area: New England Congregational Church in Aurora, PianoForte Studios in downtown Chicago and the Music Institute of Chicago's Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston, where Orion is a Resident Ensemble.

Concert 1 welcomes frequent guest violist Stephen Boe (below R) performing with the Orion musicians on Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Trio in E-flat Major for Clarinet, Viola and Piano (“Kegelstatt”), K498; selected movements of works composed for Orion by Sebastian Huydts; and Johannes Brahms' Quartet in G minor for Strings and Piano, Op. 25. Performances are September 21 (Aurora), September 22 (Chicago) and September 28 (Evanston).

Concert 2 features guests Mathias Tacke, violin (above L), and Stephen Boe, viola, for a program including a Haydn string quartet to be announced; Philip Glass' Quartet Satz (2017); and Arthur Bliss' Quintet for Clarinet and Strings, Op. 50 (1931). Performances are October 26 (Aurora), October 27 (Chicago) and November 2 (Evanston).

Concert 3 showcases the Orion core musicians on a program highlighted by a world premiere created for Orion by Ephraim Champion, along with Ludwig van Beethoven's Trio in B-flat Major for Clarinet, Cello and Piano, Op. 11, and Anton Arensky's Trio in D minor for Violin, Cello and Piano, Op. 32. Performances are March 8, followed by the Spring Benefit (Aurora), March 9 (Chicago) and March 15 (Evanston).

Concert 4 has guest musicians Boe and Tacke with the Orion musicians on a program of Francis Poulenc's Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, FP 184 (1962); selected solo movements by Johann Sebastian Bach; and Robert Schumann's Quintet in E-flat Major for Piano and Strings, Op. 44. Performances are April 27 (Aurora), April 28 (Chicago) and May 4 (Evanston).

Selections from Orion's concerts will be available on its YouTube channel throughout the season.

Founded in 1992, The Orion Ensemble, winner of the prestigious Chamber Music America/ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming for its critically acclaimed millennium celebration “An Inside Look at Contemporary Music,” features a roster of four acclaimed musicians—Kathryne Pirtle (clarinet), Florentina Ramniceanu (violin), Diana Schmück (piano) and Judy Stone (cello)—who have performed throughout North America, Europe and Asia, as an ensemble and individually in solo, orchestral and other chamber music roles. The Chicago Tribune called Orion “one of Chicago's most vibrant, versatile and distinctive ensembles,” and the Chicago Sun-Times said Orion is “what chamber music should be all about: Individual virtuosity melded into a group personality.” The Orion Ensemble is supported in part by grants from the Illinois Arts Council, the John R. Halligan Charitable Fund and generous donations from its patrons.

The Orion Ensemble performs its 2025–26 concert programs at three Chicago-area venues: New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Boulevard in Aurora on Sundays, September 21, October 26, March 8 (followed by the Spring Benefit) and May 3 at 3 p.m.; the PianoForte Studios, 1335 S. Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Mondays, September 22, October 27, March 9 and May 4 at 7:30 p.m.; and the Music Institute of Chicago's Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in Evanston, where Orion is a Resident Ensemble, on Sundays, September 28, November 2, March 15 and May 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Single tickets are $30, $25 for seniors (65+) and $15 for students (13+); children 12 and younger may attend free. A four-ticket flexible subscription provides a $10 savings on single tickets plus one complimentary ticket—and in a new partnership this season, each full-price and senior subscriber receives a free ticket to each of Chicago a cappella's three Series concerts. The March 8 Spring Benefit ticket is an additional $75. For tickets and information, call 630-628-9591 or visit orionensemble.org.