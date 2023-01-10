The Den to Present Comedian Shuler King on The Heath Mainstage in February

The Den Theatre will present comedian Shuler King for four stand-up performances on February 10 & 11, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($18 - $35) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Shuler King, the world's only comedian, actor and licensed funeral director, has taken the world by storm through his hilarious, real and relatable videos commenting on everything that's happening on the internet and in pop-culture. An accomplished stand-up and performer, King had to adapt during the pandemic and started broadcasting his thoughts from his car instead of from a comedy club stage. He quickly resonated with audiences and amassed a following of over 2 million fans across platforms with millions upon millions of views. King now tours nationwide to sold out audiences and is one of the most energetic rising comedians in the business.

King was born Frank Williams III in Sumter, South Carolina. He knew at an early age that he was destined to be an entertainer especially since he was the kid known for cracking jokes. King grew up in a traditional two-parent household in the Bible Belt of the South, where Faith, Hard Work and Education were the foundations of what his parents imparted on him and his two siblings. Comedy is his passion, but he has taken a rather unusual path to get to where he is thus far. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a B.A. in Media Arts where he joined The Mighty Illustrious Zeta Zeta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. In 2013, he graduated from Gupton Jones Mortuary College with a degree in Mortuary Science. When he isn't on the road performing at comedy clubs and special events across the country, King works as a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Georgia and South Carolina at his family's funeral business in South Carolina.

Credits include Wild 'N Out and the features Halloween Kickback, A Degree But No Dollar and A Stripper in Church.

Performance schedule:

Friday, February 10 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm

Saturday, February 11 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm

Tickets: $22 regular seating ($18 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $30 VIP table seating; $25 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID safety: Effective November 21, 2022, The Den Theatre will no longer require patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.