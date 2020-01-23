The Capitol Steps Showcases THE LYIN' KINGS At The MAC in February

The Capitol Steps, known for putting the "Mock" in democracy and being an "equal opportunity offender," return to the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) to perform a mix of material from their newest album, "The Lyin' Kings," and traditional audience favorites at 4 and 8 p.m., Leap Day, Saturday, Feb. 29.

With their unique brand of political parody, the Steps' fresh laugh-out-loud songs and original sketches will entertain and amuse Democrats, Republicans and everyone in between. Some of the Steps' latest songs will include "76 Unknowns" about Democratic primary candidates and "Tweet It," the Steps' unique take on the newest late-night thoughts from President Trump.

"It is no secret that there is currently a great political divide in U.S. society. Under such conditions, how is it possible for dialogue to move forward between differing political factions? Perhaps the enormously talented political satirical performers known as the Capitol Steps can show us two ways: First, by laughing at both sides. Second, by laughing at all," says the Washington DC Sentinel.

Founded by former U.S. Senate staffers and primed to satirize the political world in which they were employed, the Capitol Steps have been using song parodies and original sketches to play up the comedic political footing in the U.S. for nearly 40 years. Their tasteful lampooning of the latest news headlines through satirical skits and lyrics set to favorite songs is legend for leaving audiences laughing. "They're the best. There's no one like them, no one in their league," says CNN's Larry King.

To date the Capitol Steps have recorded more than 35 albums and been featured on NBC, CBS, ABC. The Capitol Steps can be heard two times a year on National Public Radio stations nationwide during their "Politics Takes a Holiday" radio specials. Though based in Washington, DC, most of their shows are performed in out-of-town at 1000-1500 seat theaters from Seattle to Boston and every city in between. They have also performed for the last five Presidents, but not yet for President Trump.

For tickets or more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000.





